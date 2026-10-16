Celebrity Traitors’ King Kenny was arrested after filming a prank on his university campus

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Celebrity Traitors has another Traitor in its ranks, and new recruit King Kenny has a pretty unexpected story from his YouTube days.

After Professor Hannah Fry was finally banished at the round table, Maya Jama and James Acaster decided to recruit a new member of their secret team instead of murdering another Faithful. Their choice? Social media star King Kenny, who now has to put his poker face to the test as he joins the Traitors.

Long before he was plotting in the castle, Kenny had a run-in with the police over a rather questionable YouTube video.

King Kenny’s real name is Kenny Ojuederie, although he uses his online stage name across his social media accounts. He started his YouTube channel in 2013, when he was just 16, initially posting a mix of entertainment videos, vlogs and pranks.

Since then, his online following has grown considerably. His main YouTube channel now has 2.25 million subscribers. However, in 2016, Kenny’s prank content landed him in trouble while he was studying media at Brunel University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny (@kingkennytv)

At the time, videos featuring people dressed as creepy clowns were a major online trend. Kenny joined in by filming a prank on campus while dressed as an evil clown and carrying a chainsaw.

The Sun reported in 2019 that Kenny had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence before being released on bail.

Following the incident, Kenny apologised to anyone who had been frightened by the video and insisted that the prank had been staged with friends rather than unsuspecting strangers.

He said: “I’m really nervous. I don’t know what is going to happen. It’s such a mess.

“First of all I want to say a massive sorry to anyone I have scared. Secondly, this was a YouTube video. All those people in the video, they were my friends. It was a pre-planned thing, and none of the people who I chased were strangers.

“Everyone could see me talking to my friends beforehand. There are 400 cameras on the campus and you can check them and see that the people I chased are my friends. People are making me out to be a terrorist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny (@kingkennytv)

Thankfully for Kenny, that incident didn’t spell the end of his online career. In 2019, he co-founded Beta Squad, a popular YouTube collective alongside internet personalities including Niko Omilana, who appeared on the previous series of Celebrity Traitors, and Chunkz.

The group moved into a London mansion together, where they filmed daily content for their growing online audiences.

Whether his experience in front of the camera helps him keep his new role under wraps remains to be seen.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC