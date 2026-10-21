The Tab
the celebrity traitors a whole load of them including the ones who apparently struggled during filming

Two Traitors and one Faithful ‘struggled’ while filming The Celebrity Traitors season two

Maya Jama, Rob Beckett and James Acaster found different parts of the experience difficult

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

We’ve all heard about how tense the atmosphere was on set of The Celebrity Traitors. Apparently, three celebrities in particular had a time of it while filming the show, for different reasons.

Maya Jama

A source told Closer The Celebrity Traitors season two had a “difficult” atmosphere, and picked out three contestants who had a tough time.

The source claimed: “Maya was going through a really difficult time in her personal life during filming. She was dealing with the breakdown of her relationship with Ruben Dias while she was at the castle, and she couldn’t properly process what was happening because she’d already committed to the show. She had a lot going on emotionally, but there was very little opportunity to step away and deal with it.”

Maya Jama split from the footballer Ruben Dias after approximately 18 months together. The break-up seemed to occur in May 2026. Maya has kept fairly quiet about the split, although she has shared her opinions on the atmosphere of The Celebrity Traitors. She told Grazia: “In Traitors you don’t have your outside life, so you’re completely consumed by it. I’m quite an unserious person, so trying to remain serious in that intense situation was hard.”

Rob Beckett

Rob in The Traitors castle(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Rob in The Traitors castle
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

The source also claimed: “Rob really struggled with the whole experience. There were times when his behaviour rubbed some of the other contestants up the wrong way. They were quite taken aback by it, especially as he’s usually such a funny, easy-going character.

“He had even considered walking away from the show, prompting Claudia to push for a meeting with producers to try to resolve the problem.”

Rob Beckett hasn’t said that he considered quitting the show. After his episodes of The Celebrity Traitors aired, he said he was “a bit sad” not to have gone further in the show, but felt his exit was timely. “I was really missing the kids, so I’m happy to go.”

Rumours did circulate that some of Rob and Romesh’s jokes upset James Acaster, and James spoke to production about this. Rob and Romesh’s representatives told The Independent: “These claims are completely untrue and couldn’t be further from the truth.” A spokesperson for the BBC said “no incidents of this nature” happened, and that “claims of teasing amongst the cast on the show and claims of complaints about teasing are categorically untrue”.

James Acaster

James, Maya and Hannah Fry in the turret, since two of them are among the three contestants who supposedly struggled on the celebrity traitors (Image via BBC iPlayer)

James, Maya and Hannah Fry in the turret
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Closer’s source also said that James Acaster become so overwhelmed “that filming had to be paused.”

It has been reported that the pressure got to James Acaster , and the cast took a short break so that he could gather himself.

The Celebrity Traitors team did address these reports. A spokesperson said: “The Traitors is a unique and immersive game, and we recognise that taking part can be intense at times. Our highest priority is always the safety and welfare of everyone taking part. Players are closely monitored and supported throughout by production, which includes a dedicated and experienced welfare team.”

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Friend claims Romesh is ‘nothing like’ how he seems on Celebrity Traitors and has one main aim

Former Traitors stars break the illusion of what they eat, and breakfast will never be the same

‘People just don’t like you’: Romesh’s take amidst claims of a Celebrity Traitors feud is spot on

Latest
the celebrity traitors a whole load of them including the ones who apparently struggled during filming

Two Traitors and one Faithful ‘struggled’ while filming The Celebrity Traitors season two

Claudia Cox

Maya Jama, Rob Beckett and James Acaster found different parts of the experience difficult

The most popular 2026 Halloween costumes are here, but the Obsession one is majorly icky

Kieran Galpin

I’m sorry, how does one go about dressing as a NeeDoh cube?

uk universities students' protests this is a pro-palestine protest at the university of birmingham

Russell Group universities criticised by Amnesty over how they handled pro-Gaza protests

Claudia Cox

Amnesty investigated how unis disciplined students

Friend claims Romesh is ‘nothing like’ how he seems on Celebrity Traitors and has one main aim

Hayley Soen

‘He’s a competitive person’

Former Traitors stars break the illusion of what they eat, and breakfast will never be the same

Kieran Galpin

I didn’t realise they can basically order anything at the hotel

UWE student jailed for life for murdering his housemate in Filton

Annabel Hitchcock

Zach Coughlan, 23, must serve at least 28 years for murdering Jamie Collins, 21

‘Superficial, no romance’: Everything Love Is Blind’s Jax has admitted she didn’t like about Stew

Hayley Soen

She has listed off his ‘red flags’

One more reason to love Celebrity Traitors’ Michael Sheen: How he spends his fortune

Kieran Galpin

Celebrities, take note

the great british bake off mo mahir

An analysis of Bake Off icon Mo’s baking experience, since he shunned bread and biscuits

Claudia Cox

His former teacher clarified what he actually does bake

James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan have a long history beyond Celebrity Traitors ‘feud’

Hebe Hancock

‘You’re a mate and I’m a fan’

Celebrity Traitor James Acaster addressed Rob Beckett relationship weeks before ‘teasing’ claims

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Romesh were described as ‘very different people’ away from the cameras

‘Most people think we’re mad’: Nottingham student plans row across the Atlantic

Eloise O'Neill

Notts student James and his friend Noah will be one of the youngest teams to take on the race

Sheffield MP calls for abandoned university buildings to be sold

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan

Abtisam Mohamed has called on Sheffield Hallam University to include affordable and social housing within its redevelopment

the great british bake off nigella lawson at work and also paul alison noel

Bake Off’s Paul, Alison and Noel detail what Nigella Lawson is like to work with

Claudia Cox

Noel Fielding compared her to Cleopatra

The October Slump- Why Can Autumn at Uni Feel So Bleak?

Luka Shaw

We’ve all got the Bristol Blues again…

Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

Hebe Hancock

She’s one of the last two women in the tent

As Christa Pike recovers from failed execution, her accomplice Shadolla Peterson has moved on

Kieran Galpin

Shadolla stood watch as Christa and her boyfriend carried out the murder

Cardiff Met and USW rank in the top 10 most sexually active universities in the UK

Seren Williams

Cardiff students are clearly keeping busy, and it’s not just with uni work

What the Off Campus characters would look like as University of Birmingham freshers

Lauren Smith

Which characters would actually fit in at UoB?

Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

Claudia Cox

He described his exist as ‘bittersweet’