Two Traitors and one Faithful ‘struggled’ while filming The Celebrity Traitors season two

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We’ve all heard about how tense the atmosphere was on set of The Celebrity Traitors. Apparently, three celebrities in particular had a time of it while filming the show, for different reasons.

Maya Jama

A source told Closer The Celebrity Traitors season two had a “difficult” atmosphere, and picked out three contestants who had a tough time.

The source claimed: “Maya was going through a really difficult time in her personal life during filming. She was dealing with the breakdown of her relationship with Ruben Dias while she was at the castle, and she couldn’t properly process what was happening because she’d already committed to the show. She had a lot going on emotionally, but there was very little opportunity to step away and deal with it.”

Maya Jama split from the footballer Ruben Dias after approximately 18 months together. The break-up seemed to occur in May 2026. Maya has kept fairly quiet about the split, although she has shared her opinions on the atmosphere of The Celebrity Traitors. She told Grazia: “In Traitors you don’t have your outside life, so you’re completely consumed by it. I’m quite an unserious person, so trying to remain serious in that intense situation was hard.”

Rob Beckett

The source also claimed: “Rob really struggled with the whole experience. There were times when his behaviour rubbed some of the other contestants up the wrong way. They were quite taken aback by it, especially as he’s usually such a funny, easy-going character.

“He had even considered walking away from the show, prompting Claudia to push for a meeting with producers to try to resolve the problem.”

Rob Beckett hasn’t said that he considered quitting the show. After his episodes of The Celebrity Traitors aired, he said he was “a bit sad” not to have gone further in the show, but felt his exit was timely. “I was really missing the kids, so I’m happy to go.”

Rumours did circulate that some of Rob and Romesh’s jokes upset James Acaster, and James spoke to production about this. Rob and Romesh’s representatives told The Independent: “These claims are completely untrue and couldn’t be further from the truth.” A spokesperson for the BBC said “no incidents of this nature” happened, and that “claims of teasing amongst the cast on the show and claims of complaints about teasing are categorically untrue”.

James Acaster

Closer’s source also said that James Acaster become so overwhelmed “that filming had to be paused.”

It has been reported that the pressure got to James Acaster , and the cast took a short break so that he could gather himself.

The Celebrity Traitors team did address these reports. A spokesperson said: “The Traitors is a unique and immersive game, and we recognise that taking part can be intense at times. Our highest priority is always the safety and welfare of everyone taking part. Players are closely monitored and supported throughout by production, which includes a dedicated and experienced welfare team.”

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Featured image credit: BBC