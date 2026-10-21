The Tab

Former Traitors stars break the illusion of what they eat, and breakfast will never be the same

I didn’t realise they can basically order anything at the hotel

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Each time I sit down to watch The Celebrity Traitors, I can’t help but squint as I try to work out what they’re eating. 

We see The Celebrity Traitors stars being given food at breakfast and normally after the mission. But between Ross Kemp’s paranoia and James Acaster’s reluctance to be a Traitor, the scran is overshadowed by the drama. 

But as it turns out, that lavish spread of breakfast goodies isn’t really what it seems. The stars eat proper breakfasts at their hotels before filming begins, so I guess the buffet is just in case you’re still a bit peckish. 

Such details have been revealed by former stars, and they’re very much divided. 

Some stars really didn’t like the breakfast on The Traitors 

Credit: BBC

You can never please everyone when it comes to food, and as it turns out, half of the food we see at breakfast isn’t even real. 

Season one’s Ivan Brett revealed that a lot of the food is actually set dressing, complaining: “I’m sorry guys, it’s time to come clean and leak something shocking about #TheTraitors. It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE.”

Similarly, Sonja Clarke and Aubrey Emerson from series two described some of the food as “cold”, pointing out there’s also “lots of melons” on offer. Idk, I love a good melon. 

In contrast, Alex Gray said after the show: “I have allergies, so couldn’t eat the breakfast food, and there was always someone to sort it out.”

Other meals were better recieved

Credit: BBC 

Former stars had much better things to say about the other meals, with Ivan saying it was  “delicious and varied, everyone’s diets and tastes accounted for.”

Zack Davies, who appeared on season two, also had good things to say, but admitted the “vegan haggis, that didn’t sit well with me.”

At the hotel, everything is provided 

We know that Traitors stars don’t stay in the spooky castle, and instead, they’re whisked away to the Marriott, where literally everything is provided. Guests not taking part in the show clocked an influx of Nando’s deliveries and bottles of Malbec. 

“I’m a really fussy eater so I didn’t really eat all of the mad stuff that they made, so stuff that had sauce and texture,” season two winner Harry Clark said. “But in your individual lodgings you could get any food you needed, so crisps and a loaf of bread so that I could make a crisp sandwich each night before bed and that would be my food.”

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler admitted that he put on weight because of the sheer amount of food on offer. 

“So you get flown up there and then you get shoved in the Marriott Hotel in Inverness Airport… your food gets brought to you, you can have as much as you like,” he said. “It’s either play the game and do nothing, or play the game and eat everything. So I chose that one, and I ended up putting on about eight or nine kilos.”

Kate Garraway did the exact same thing and found that production was shoving food in their faces constantly. 

“It was because I was so anxious! I was just stress-eating anything that came my way,” she said. 

So here’s what we’ve learned: The breakfast we see is kinda fake, the stars get pretty much anything they want at the hotel, and DON’T have the vegan haggis. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

One more reason to love Celebrity Traitors’ Michael Sheen: How he spends his fortune

James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan have a long history beyond Celebrity Traitors ‘feud’

James Acaster quit social media because he found it draining, years before Celebrity Traitors

Latest
the celebrity traitors a whole load of them including the ones who apparently struggled during filming

Two Traitors and one Faithful ‘struggled’ while filming The Celebrity Traitors season two

Claudia Cox

Maya Jama, Rob Beckett and James Acaster found different parts of the experience difficult

The most popular 2026 Halloween costumes are here, but the Obsession one is majorly icky

Kieran Galpin

I’m sorry, how does one go about dressing as a NeeDoh cube?

uk universities students' protests this is a pro-palestine protest at the university of birmingham

Russell Group universities criticised by Amnesty over how they handled pro-Gaza protests

Claudia Cox

Amnesty investigated how unis disciplined students

Friend claims Romesh is ‘nothing like’ how he seems on Celebrity Traitors and has one main aim

Hayley Soen

‘He’s a competitive person’

Former Traitors stars break the illusion of what they eat, and breakfast will never be the same

Kieran Galpin

I didn’t realise they can basically order anything at the hotel

UWE student jailed for life for murdering his housemate in Filton

Annabel Hitchcock

Zach Coughlan, 23, must serve at least 28 years for murdering Jamie Collins, 21

‘Superficial, no romance’: Everything Love Is Blind’s Jax has admitted she didn’t like about Stew

Hayley Soen

She has listed off his ‘red flags’

One more reason to love Celebrity Traitors’ Michael Sheen: How he spends his fortune

Kieran Galpin

Celebrities, take note

the great british bake off mo mahir

An analysis of Bake Off icon Mo’s baking experience, since he shunned bread and biscuits

Claudia Cox

His former teacher clarified what he actually does bake

James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan have a long history beyond Celebrity Traitors ‘feud’

Hebe Hancock

‘You’re a mate and I’m a fan’

Celebrity Traitor James Acaster addressed Rob Beckett relationship weeks before ‘teasing’ claims

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Romesh were described as ‘very different people’ away from the cameras

‘Most people think we’re mad’: Nottingham student plans row across the Atlantic

Eloise O'Neill

Notts student James and his friend Noah will be one of the youngest teams to take on the race

Sheffield MP calls for abandoned university buildings to be sold

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan

Abtisam Mohamed has called on Sheffield Hallam University to include affordable and social housing within its redevelopment

the great british bake off nigella lawson at work and also paul alison noel

Bake Off’s Paul, Alison and Noel detail what Nigella Lawson is like to work with

Claudia Cox

Noel Fielding compared her to Cleopatra

The October Slump- Why Can Autumn at Uni Feel So Bleak?

Luka Shaw

We’ve all got the Bristol Blues again…

Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

Hebe Hancock

She’s one of the last two women in the tent

As Christa Pike recovers from failed execution, her accomplice Shadolla Peterson has moved on

Kieran Galpin

Shadolla stood watch as Christa and her boyfriend carried out the murder

Cardiff Met and USW rank in the top 10 most sexually active universities in the UK

Seren Williams

Cardiff students are clearly keeping busy, and it’s not just with uni work

What the Off Campus characters would look like as University of Birmingham freshers

Lauren Smith

Which characters would actually fit in at UoB?

Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

Claudia Cox

He described his exist as ‘bittersweet’