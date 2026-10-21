Former Traitors stars break the illusion of what they eat, and breakfast will never be the same

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Each time I sit down to watch The Celebrity Traitors, I can’t help but squint as I try to work out what they’re eating.

We see The Celebrity Traitors stars being given food at breakfast and normally after the mission. But between Ross Kemp’s paranoia and James Acaster’s reluctance to be a Traitor, the scran is overshadowed by the drama.

But as it turns out, that lavish spread of breakfast goodies isn’t really what it seems. The stars eat proper breakfasts at their hotels before filming begins, so I guess the buffet is just in case you’re still a bit peckish.

Such details have been revealed by former stars, and they’re very much divided.

Some stars really didn’t like the breakfast on The Traitors

You can never please everyone when it comes to food, and as it turns out, half of the food we see at breakfast isn’t even real.

Season one’s Ivan Brett revealed that a lot of the food is actually set dressing, complaining: “I’m sorry guys, it’s time to come clean and leak something shocking about #TheTraitors. It pains me to tell you, but that breakfast is REALLY DRY AND NOT VERY NICE.”

Similarly, Sonja Clarke and Aubrey Emerson from series two described some of the food as “cold”, pointing out there’s also “lots of melons” on offer. Idk, I love a good melon.

In contrast, Alex Gray said after the show: “I have allergies, so couldn’t eat the breakfast food, and there was always someone to sort it out.”

Other meals were better recieved

Former stars had much better things to say about the other meals, with Ivan saying it was “delicious and varied, everyone’s diets and tastes accounted for.”

Zack Davies, who appeared on season two, also had good things to say, but admitted the “vegan haggis, that didn’t sit well with me.”

At the hotel, everything is provided

We know that Traitors stars don’t stay in the spooky castle, and instead, they’re whisked away to the Marriott, where literally everything is provided. Guests not taking part in the show clocked an influx of Nando’s deliveries and bottles of Malbec.

“I’m a really fussy eater so I didn’t really eat all of the mad stuff that they made, so stuff that had sauce and texture,” season two winner Harry Clark said. “But in your individual lodgings you could get any food you needed, so crisps and a loaf of bread so that I could make a crisp sandwich each night before bed and that would be my food.”

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler admitted that he put on weight because of the sheer amount of food on offer.

“So you get flown up there and then you get shoved in the Marriott Hotel in Inverness Airport… your food gets brought to you, you can have as much as you like,” he said. “It’s either play the game and do nothing, or play the game and eat everything. So I chose that one, and I ended up putting on about eight or nine kilos.”

Kate Garraway did the exact same thing and found that production was shoving food in their faces constantly.

“It was because I was so anxious! I was just stress-eating anything that came my way,” she said.

So here’s what we’ve learned: The breakfast we see is kinda fake, the stars get pretty much anything they want at the hotel, and DON’T have the vegan haggis.

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Featured image credit: BBC