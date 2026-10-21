One more reason to love Celebrity Traitors’ Michael Sheen: How he spends his fortune

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Michael Sheen is a national treasure; we all know that, but if there’s one thing that’s going to make us love him more, it’s the way he chooses to spend his money.

The Celebrity Traitors star has been working in TV and film for decades, popping up in huge blockbusters ranging from Twilight to Unthinkable. All that and more has earned him a net worth between $8 and $10 million.

But as other celebrities splash the cash on fast cars, huge mansions, and whatever a vampire facial is, Michael Sheen has given “pretty much all” of his money away.

Here’s what happened to his cash.

He self-funded the Homeless World Cup

In 2019, the Homeless World Cup was at risk of not going ahead because its funding was axed shortly before the event. 500 people faced not being able to take part, so that’s when Michael stepped in. He sold two houses, one in Wales and one in America, to keep the event going.

“I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going,” he said.

Michael Sheen helped clear debts

Last year, it was revealed that the Welsh actor had donated £100,000 of his own money into a debt-buying operation. The cause was documented by Channel 4’s Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, and it ultimately cleared 900 people’s debts across South Wales, totalling £1 million.

The Celebrity Traitors star is big on community work

In 2021, Michael Sheen founded Mab Gwalia, a social and community-focused initiative in Wales. Since its inception, it’s awarded drama scholarships to three students a year, helped low-income students attend Jesus College at Oxford University, and been involved in grassroots campaigns with Merthyr Valley Veterans, ASD Rainbows, Organised Kaos, and A Writing Chance – which he also founded.

At the same time, he pledged £50,000 of his own money to help Welsh students attend Jesus College.

He donates quite a bit as well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Massini (@sarah_massini)

Aside from launching initiatives and campaigns, which is impressive on its own, Michael Sheen has also donated money to various causes. He gifted £5k to a disabled kid’s family to help renovate their home to fit his needs, and £5,000 to a struggling football club in Wales. The club’s manager said it gave the team a lifeline to carry them through the year.

And the list continues. Michael has lent his name to countless charitable causes, from domestic abuse support in North Wales to Storm Dennis flood relief.

Long story short: He’s very cool.

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Featured image credit: BBC and Tracey Paddison/Shutterstock