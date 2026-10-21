Friend claims Romesh is ‘nothing like’ how he seems on Celebrity Traitors and has one main aim

2 hours ago

A friend of Romesh Ranganathan has said he is nothing like how he is coming across on The Celebrity Traitors. They also revealed he has one main aim for while he’s on the show.

Speaking to OLBG, comedian Brennan Reece, who is also friends with Rob Beckett and James Acaster, said Romesh is the complete opposite of the grumpy persona we’re all seeing, and has instead described him as one of the most genuine, lovely and upbeat people in the cast of The Celebrity Traitors.

But while Romesh appears to be playing a strong game, Brennan believes Alan Carr’s winning performance in last year’s series has made life much harder for any comedian hoping to become a Traitor, warning that even the smallest slip-up could now see them come under suspicion as the show heads into its final two weeks.

“Romesh is like the opposite of his comedy persona. He’s loved by so many people, but his stand-up comedy persona is a bit miffed. So when he does his travel shows, he sometimes seems quite unbothered on the telly,” he shared.

“I think that Romesh has come across brilliantly. I think all the comedians actually have. No one’s got involved in any of the spats. I do think that some of those comedians will be itching for either being recruited or eliminating a Traitor. Comedians are so used to working on their own. It can only be a matter of time before they start being a bit more vocal.”

He then went on to share the one aim Romesh has on the show: He has to beat his mate Rob. Brennan said: “I think he seems like a pretty competitive person. I believe Romesh will be happy as long as he gets further than Rob Beckett.”

Brennan also hinted he doesn’t think being a Traitor will be good for his other mate, James Acaster. He said: “I reckon that his downfall could be being too much like a Faithful.

“He said that he’s going to play the game like a Faithful. When people do that, and they’re trying to catch people out, a bit like what Julie did, people then get suspicious of you, and everyone starts to look. That could definitely be a possibility.” Is he trying to tell us he knows something? Interesting.

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