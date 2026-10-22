Ed Gamble says Myha’la’s racial bias concerns on The Traitors deserve ‘further discussion’

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Ed Gamble has responded to accusations of unconscious racial and cultural bias on The Traitors, after Celebrity Traitors contestant Myha’la spoke out following her banishment from the BBC show.

The comedian, who presents the companion series The Traitors: Uncloaked, said he would not want to dismiss anyone’s personal experiences, while acknowledging that the issue deserved further discussion.

Since The Traitors first arrived on UK screens in 2022, questions have been raised about whether unconscious bias plays a role in how contestants judge one another. In particular, there have been concerns that players from ethnic minority backgrounds can be viewed as more suspicious than their white counterparts.

Gamble was asked about the allegations after actor Myha’la addressed the topic on Instagram following her departure from Celebrity Traitors.

“I certainly wouldn’t like to counteract anyone’s lived experience,” Gamble told The Guardian. “I also think Myha’la said that she signed her own death warrant with the wink [at Richard E Grant shortly before he was unmasked as a traitor]. But that certainly doesn’t mean it’s not true, and it’s something that needs to be discussed and looked at,” he added.

In her statement after leaving the competition, Myha’la acknowledged that her own actions had given the other players reasons to suspect her, particularly so early in the game.

“That early in the game there is VERY little to grasp on to, and I gave them… a lot,” she wrote. “However, I do agree that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in this game where my authenticity or honesty or the ways in which I choose to express myself look suspicious to people who are unfamiliar with people like me.

“I’m not saying it’s right, I’m not saying racism doesn’t exist, but I do have to defend my dear friends on this show who in no way consciously put bias on me because of my race. That’s not a fair or complete assessment of what really happened in my case.”

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Featured image credit: BBC