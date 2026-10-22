RIP Traitors, a murdered Faithful has clocked their critical mistake that I totally missed

I was too focused on the yawning and overlooked it

4 hours ago

We might be about to witness the downfall of the Traitors on The Celebrity Traitors, and it all comes back to Professor Hannah Fry’s genius formula.

Going into The Celebrity Traitors, Hannah Fry put her maths skills to work. Using data from previous seasons, she worked out some of the actions and decisions Traitors routinely made, things like placing a “burn” vote. Unfortunately, Hannah didn’t get to weaponise her brain because she was recruited as a Traitor, but that hasn’t stopped other people from taking note.

Some, including murdered Faithful Amol Rajan, quickly realised that Hannah had the entire competition pegged.

The Celebrity Traitors made a critical error in last week’s episode

In last week’s episode, Traitors Maya Jama, James Acaster, and King Kenny were tasked with murdering in plain sight. It involved a lot of fake yawning with an eternally suspicious Ross Kemp, which is a disaster waiting to happen anyway.

But Amol Rajan, who was murdered in the very first episode, spotted another blunder on the Traitors’ part, and it all goes back to Hannah Fry’s formula.

“In her brilliant interview for Uncloaked after she was banished, Professor Hannah Fry revealed a killer insight from her analysis of previous series: Traitors never, ever hang out together,” he wrote in his new column this week.

“And yet… that’s exactly what James, Maya and Kenny did at the end of the last episode. It was a beautiful example of how ‘murder in plain sight’ elevates the game to another level. Might it have occasioned the Traitors’ first huge blunder?”

I didn’t clock it initially, because I was mostly focused on how sus they looked yawning, but it could actually see the Traitors unmasked. Maya and James rarely interact, so the trio hanging out in a random room could easily raise suspicions.

We’ll have to wait until Thursday’s episode to find out, but is this the end of the Traitors?

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC