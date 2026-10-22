The Tab

The huge cash payout Jerry Hall reportedly got in settlement when she divorced her billionaire ex

She also got a number of properties

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Right now, Jerry Hall is appearing on The Celebrity Traitors, but prior to this, she made headlines for a huge divorce, involving a lot of cash, from a billionaire. 

Jerry Hall was previously married to businessman and newspaper billionaire Rupert Murdoch. She was his fourth wife, and he reportedly told her about their marriage ending via email. Brutal.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s email allegedly began. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do … My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.” She was apparently left “devastated, mad and humiliated”. 

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall

via Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jerry Hall got divorced from Rupert Murdoch in 2022

Jerry Hall and Ruport Murdoch’s marriage was brief. The couple married in 2016, and the relationship is said to have deteriorated after the lockdowns. Their divorce was finalised in 2022, within two months of their split. 

According to reports at the time, the couple’s divorce settlement was a lot. As well as the money, it included a clause banning Jerry from providing plot suggestions to the writers of the TV show Succession, which is heavily influenced by the Murdoch family’s internal dynamics. 

Jerry is reported to have be given tens of millions in the settlement, and a £11m Oxfordshire mansion. She is is also believed to have taken possession of a home in the south of France. Estimates of the final cash sum Jerry received range from £50million to £250million. It was believed they signed a pre-nup.

Supermodel Jerry Hall is now the richest celeb to ever appear on The Celebrity Traitors, with a ginormous estimated net worth of £53million. That’s from her career as a model and actress, and undoubtedly from the divorce, too. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. Featured image via Shutterstock. 

More on: Celebrity Money Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Friend claims Romesh is ‘nothing like’ how he seems on Celebrity Traitors and has one main aim

All the public scandals The Celebrity Traitors cast have been in, from arrests to racist tweets

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

Latest

A closer look at John’s job, since he was stressing over it on Love Is Blind season 11

Claudia Cox

Sarah did not like him shouting down the phone

How Netflix production changed the real life story for New Stanford Prison Experiment reality show

Hayley Soen

Robocams were in the prison filming the cast

love is blind us season 11 rob michaella

Three compelling clues Michaella and Rob broke up after Love Is Blind season 11

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: Michaella’s Substack

Love Is Blind’s Aneha and Cam break down what they actually like about each other

Claudia Cox

‘He just looked completely different from what I was thinking’

love is blind sahar who quit early and tucker

A Love Is Blind participant who quit early found love with someone from the pods afterwards

Claudia Cox

Sahar and Tucker are still together now

What the Love Is Blind season 11 cast really do in their day jobs, as per their LinkedIns

Hayley Soen

It’s not hard to guess who has LinkedIn premium

The way Celebrity Traitors’ Jerry Hall decided to go all in on modelling is bizarrely iconic

Kieran Galpin

Only Jerry Hall could make a painful moment a lifelong career

Traitors’ Sebastian Croft seemingly addresses secret relationship with co-star in new music

Kieran Galpin

Following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps, the breakup pushed him to release his music

The huge cash payout Jerry Hall reportedly got in settlement when she divorced her billionaire ex

Hayley Soen

She also got a number of properties

Sense and Sensibility characters as different types of Newcastle students

Bethany Morgan

Stay wary of any incarnation of a rugger

Lancaster University political societies release statement following alleged physical assault

Laana Ashraf

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with a shoulder dislocation

Rugby boys, soggy Greggs, and social martyrs: Things scarier than Halloween in the Toon

Bea Budden

The looksmaxxers are probably dressed as Patrick Bateman

A message to the Leeds freshers finding university life hard

Eleanor Abrams

Uni is said to be the best years of your life, but it doesn’t always feel that way

Tired of the vampire fangs? Here are 10 new Halloween costume ideas for Cardiff students

Harry Youlten

Let’s actually be creative for once

Hannah Fry’s Celebrity Traitors spreadsheet updated to reveal who looks most suspicious

Hebe Hancock

It shows which Faithfuls are safest

Top Selly Oak food spots for Birmingham uni students to visit while hungover

Izzy Burke

Here are the top spots to eat for those days when cooking is the last thing on your mind, and your hangover needs an instant cure

Sorry TikTok: Celebrity Traitors’ James Acaster has a secret girlfriend, and they have four cats

Kieran Galpin

You know its serious when felines are involved

Halloween without the hangover: A guide to sober Halloween in Bristol

Elsie Phelps

Not a fan of sticky dance floors and overpriced drinks? Bristol has plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween without stepping foot in a club.

Let Liverpool cure your autumn blues this October

Charlotte Price

5pm finishes might leave you feeling gloomy this semester, but Liverpool has everything students need to make the most of this autumn season

King Kenny sparks Celebrity Traitors winner theories after revealing alliance is ‘unstoppable’

Hebe Hancock

He seemed very confident