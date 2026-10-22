The huge cash payout Jerry Hall reportedly got in settlement when she divorced her billionaire ex

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Right now, Jerry Hall is appearing on The Celebrity Traitors, but prior to this, she made headlines for a huge divorce, involving a lot of cash, from a billionaire.

Jerry Hall was previously married to businessman and newspaper billionaire Rupert Murdoch. She was his fourth wife, and he reportedly told her about their marriage ending via email. Brutal.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s email allegedly began. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do … My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.” She was apparently left “devastated, mad and humiliated”.

Jerry Hall got divorced from Rupert Murdoch in 2022

Jerry Hall and Ruport Murdoch’s marriage was brief. The couple married in 2016, and the relationship is said to have deteriorated after the lockdowns. Their divorce was finalised in 2022, within two months of their split.

According to reports at the time, the couple’s divorce settlement was a lot. As well as the money, it included a clause banning Jerry from providing plot suggestions to the writers of the TV show Succession, which is heavily influenced by the Murdoch family’s internal dynamics.

Jerry is reported to have be given tens of millions in the settlement, and a £11m Oxfordshire mansion. She is is also believed to have taken possession of a home in the south of France. Estimates of the final cash sum Jerry received range from £50million to £250million. It was believed they signed a pre-nup.

Supermodel Jerry Hall is now the richest celeb to ever appear on The Celebrity Traitors, with a ginormous estimated net worth of £53million. That’s from her career as a model and actress, and undoubtedly from the divorce, too.

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