Ross Kemp explains the mindset that left him suspicious of everyone on Celebrity Traitors

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Ross Kemp has admitted he spent his entire time on Celebrity Traitors waiting for someone to take him out, which sounds like a nightmare for anyone with trust issues.

The actor’s time on the show came to an end after the Traitors caught him out, with a seemingly innocuous yawn contributing to his downfall. Ross has now explained that his suspicion of the people around him went way beyond trying to work out who was secretly plotting against him.

Being a Faithful meant every little interaction could feel like a potential murder attempt. Even a friendly gesture wasn’t necessarily safe, as far as Ross was concerned.

Reflecting on his experience, he told The Sun: “I lived every day thinking I was going to get killed – and now it’s actually happened.

“The whole environment just makes you paranoid. If you’re a fan of the show, you know that murder in plain sight happens.”

Ross had already found himself questioning the intentions of his fellow contestants after Bella Ramsey put a hat on his head and Leigh-Anne Pinnock touched his arm.

He explained: “So when someone puts a hat on you, or touches your arm, however innocently it might be, I don’t think I’m wrong in suspecting it.”

And despite being eliminated, Ross isn’t backing down on how he played the game. He even turned to Shakespeare when explaining why he stayed true to his instincts throughout his time on the show.

“I mean I was really sensitive to people coming close to me, it could have been a cheers, it could have been anything.

“There’s a great line from Shakespeare. I think it’s Polonius’s advice to his son: ‘To thine own self be true!’ and I have been true to myself. And I have been true to the faithfuls.”

Meanwhile, Maya Jama has made it clear that Ross’s exit hasn’t ruined her affection for him. The Love Island presenter spoke about the former EastEnders star in the Diary Room after the plan to murder him worked, admitting she’d love to stay friends once the cameras stop rolling.

The host said: “Grant Mitchell, aka Ross Kemp, I loved you as a child and I love you as a real person. You just fell into the worst trap ever and I’m so sorry. Hopefully, we can still be friends?”

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Featured image credit: BBC