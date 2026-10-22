The way Celebrity Traitors’ Jerry Hall decided to go all in on modelling is bizarrely iconic

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You really can’t look away from model Jerry Hall on The Celebrity Traitors, because if she’s not dressing as Miss Marple, she’s coming out with the most hilarious one-liners.

Simply put, she’s been a delight and has drawn comparisons to Catherine O’Hara’s iconic portrayal of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek. But when you dig a little deeper into Jerry’s backstory, it becomes immediately clear that Traitors is not a one-off for the icon – she’s like that pretty much all of the time.

For example, there’s a brilliant interview with Jerry from Vogue that chronicles some of the wildest times of her life, from sharing hotel rooms with Grace Jones to borrowing a friend’s dog to get free lunches.

“I borrowed a friend’s giant Great Dane. It had a rhinestone collar. I had very long hair. I was ridiculous. Everyone would look at me and invite me to lunch. I was so happy because I had no money,” she said.

Jerry Hall had a legendary career as a model, and it started oddly

Jerry Hall has had an illustrious modelling career dating back decades. She was a fixture of the Studio 54 era, graced the cover of Vogue at least eight times, appeared on 40 covers by the time she was 21, and was a favourite of fashion designers such as Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta and Thierry Mugler.

In the Vogue interview last month, she referenced how that long modelling career started, and I can’t say it’s something I’ve come across before. It involved LSD, a mirror, and what could have been a horrendous situation.

“Someone spiked my drink. I locked myself in a room, stared in the mirror and thought: ‘Oh my God, you’re so beautiful.’ It was like a revelation,” she revealed.

Though the spiking element is clearly abhorrent, and thankfully nothing awful happened, only Jerry Hall could make such an upsetting situation oddly chic. I can picture it now: Jerry standing disoriented in the room when she catches herself in the mirror, blown away by her own beauty.

The rest is history, and a glorious one at that.

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Featured image credit: BBC and Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock