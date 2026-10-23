Spoiler: Kenny’s handwriting on Celebrity Traitors ‘gives away’ who gets murdered next

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Some people who watched The Celebrity Traitors on Thursday are convinced that King Kenny’s handwriting gave away who gets murdered in Friday’s episode.

Following the murder in plain-sight mission, which saw Ross Kemp get brutally murdered, the Faithfuls voted to banish poor Jerry Hall from the castle. Then, Traitors James Acaster, Maya Jama, and King Kenny retired to the turret to plan their next attack.

It seemed to come down to three people: Sebastian Croft, Miranda Hart, and Romesh Ranganathan, and some people are CERTAIN they know who it is.

So who gets murdered in Friday’s Celebrity Traitors?

According to some viewers of The Celebrity Traitors, the person on the chopping block is noneother than the ever-iconic Miranda Hart. I feel sick.

It all links back to Kenny’s handwriting in the final shot of Thursday’s episode, with some arguing that the pen position suggests he’s writing the letter “M”.

Call me crazy but Miranda has to be the one they murder tonight due to Kenny’s positioning with the pen + paper – If he writes Miranda he’ll up with the M and is in line with Dear, the other two (R and B) he would go down w/ the pen so therefore it’d be weird #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/vB1tyS6vt4 — Josh (@joshpjevans_) October 22, 2026

“Call me crazy but Miranda has to be the one they murder tonight due to Kenny’s positioning with the pen + paper – If he writes Miranda he’ll up with the M and is in line with Dear, the other two (R and B) he would go down w/ the pen so therefore it’d be weird,” one person said on Twitter.

Someone else put forward the idea on TikTok, complete with suspenseful music and lots of accusatory finger-pointing. It’s also started a debate around how to actually write letters, with some arguing that you start all letters at the top. Others disagree.

For instance, one would-be detective told The Tab: “I think the opposite re Miranda. Every time they start to write something i always look at where they are gonna start the letter, and he had his pen angled to start a letter from the top so a B or an R, whereas you’d start an M from the bottom. I also feel like they moved away from Miranda in the turret when they remembered the Joanna and Miranda thing. And that’s on my sleuthing.”

I guess we’ll have to wait for Friday’s episode for confirmation, but it better not be Miranda.

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Featured image credit: BBC