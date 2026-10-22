Traitors’ Sebastian Croft seemingly addresses secret relationship with co-star in new music

Following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps, the breakup pushed him to release his music

2 hours ago

Earlier this month, we discovered that Sebastian Croft had been in an alleged relationship with his Heartstopper co-star, Joe Locke.

“Bash and Joe never made their relationship public, although Heartstopper fans had guessed they were dating,” a source told The Sun. “In fact they were in a loving relationship for almost three years. The Great Forever is something Joe would say to Bash when they were in a relationship.”

It seemingly confirmed what many Heartstopper fans had long suspected, but sadly, the relationship ended after three years. Allegedly, Joe broke up with The Celebrity Traitors star over the phone.

“When Joe left him, Bash was heartbroken. Joe was his first great love. He’s channelled all those feelings into this new EP, the songs are incredibly emotional and give an insight into everything that happened. Bash is so proud of The Great Forever and when his fans hear it, they’ll understand what he’s been through,” the source added.

So the heartbreak did help him break into the music scene, and the results are both impressive and kinda sad.

Celebrity Traitors’ Sebastian Croft seemingly sings about Joe Locke

Sebastian Croft has been writing music for years, right back to his school days, but he never felt brave enough to release it until a painful breakup. Though not confirmed to be the alleged relationship with Joe Locke, the stories share striking similarities.

“I was doing a play in Chichester, and I got broken up with over the phone. This two-and-a-half-year relationship ended that I thought was gonna last forever, as lots of people’s first love did. I was so devastated by it, and immediately the first thing I clung to was, ‘I need to buy a guitar. I need to write’. So I bought a guitar, and I wasn’t thinking about anything; that’s just how I’ve learned to process what I’m feeling,” he told Rolling Stone.

“Then this burning, white-hot desire came, where it was suddenly like everything I actually care about – from being in Heartstopper and feeling like I can represent my sexuality in my younger self and from all these years of writing – exists in being a pop star.”

Sebastian Croft’s first EP, The Great Forever, is filled to the brim with lyrics about heartbreak, personal evolution, and queer identity.

For instance, in Good Light, he references losing a loved one and craving them back, singing: “I want your body on my body / Take whatever I can get / I know it’s over but right now / Oh, I ain’t over it yet.”

In Tokyo, the actor-turned-singer sings about the confusing feelings surrounding heartbreak and the contradictory feeling of both hating someone and wanting them.

“F**k you, but I hope you’re alright,” is a particularly poignant line.

Bash is in his feels for most of his, with Pretty People and The Great Forever also alluding to relationships and painful endings.

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Featured image credit: BBC and YouTube