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Two Love Is Blind season 11 couples had their love stories cut from the show

This always happens!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It seems to happen every single season, and it’s now been revealed that Love Is Blind season 11 had love stories from at least two couples that ended up being cut from the final edit.

Over the years, countless couples have had their time on the show edited out. Previously, creators have said they have a strict budget and time pressures, and in the end quite often have to pick which couples they think will make for most entertaining TV. This has meant pairings have brutally been left after the pods, and not taken to the retreat and beyond.  

So, here are the couples who got cut out of Love Is Blind season 11. 

Scott and Brittany 

Love Is Blind season 11 couples who got cut

via Netflix

Scott was controversial on the show, with comments made toward Sarah. It turns out he did find a connection, and he got engaged.

His connection, attorney Brittany, shared on Instagram: “Me flying back from the pods” with a photo of an engagement ring. She added: “Wasn’t shown that much (thank u god) but yes I did in fact get engaged and did the reveal. Details to follow stay tuned people.”

They haven’t said that much since, but given she said “thank u god” about their relationship not being shown, I don’t think they’re still together. Scott has posted on his story that he was on his way to film the reunion though, so maybe we will find out more then. 

Tucker and Sahar

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sahar (@saharm11)

Guys, we have a love story! Tucker and Sahar went on a number of dates in the Love Is Blind season 11 pods, but Sahar wasn’t sure about their relationship, so told him they should remain just friends. 

After this, she quit the show. But, Tucker wasn’t giving up. He tracked Sahar down on LinkedIn, and dropped her a message. They made plans, met up, and have now been together for a year and a half. They’ve moved in together and have a dog! I’m crying! Romance isn’t dead!

“A hard launch 1.5 years in the making,” Sahar said on Instagram, finally sharing some adorable photos of them together. 

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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