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What the Love Is Blind season 11 cast really do in their day jobs, as per their LinkedIns

It’s not hard to guess who has LinkedIn premium

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The Love Is Blind season 11 cast have spoken about their jobs a lot. From making sure their pod dates establish they’re wealthy, to discussing work after returning to real life, it’s been a lot. 

Among the cast we have a whole bunch of different people, from a whole bunch of different professions. There are healthcare workers, HR professionals, and business founders. Here are the jobs of the Love Is Blind season 11 cast, according to the LinkedIn profiles of those who have them. 

Morrey

Jobs of Love Is Blind season 11 cast on LinkedIn

via LinkedIn

Morrey describes himself as an entrepreneur. He is also a boxer, who works part-time as a bouncer. He has many lives! According to his LinkedIn, he is the COO and co-founder of Boston Baggo Company, which is described as “the number one cornhole entertainment company”.

Other than that, his LinkedIn is pretty empty. However, his Instagram explains he is also the founder of a paint company, and a dog-themed clothing brand. 

John 

Jobs of Love Is Blind season 11 cast on LinkedIn

via LinkedIn

John is a 33-year-old account executive. His LinkedIn explains that he does this for a company called Shannon Corporation, which appears to be a family business run by three Shannon brothers. Shannon is John’s last name, btw. He previously worked as an account manager at two other companies. John has held his current role for six months. 

Stew

via LinkedIn

Stew works in engineering, and during the pods made lots of claims about his boujie life and job. As you would expect, Stew has a very swanky LinkedIn to match. He’s subscribed to LinkedIn premium, with a very professional looking headshot for his profile picture.

His account lists him as currently working as Director of Engineering for SharkNinja. Yes, as in the actual vacuums and appliances brand. He’s worked there for over six years, having worked up the ladder to a very respectable position. 

Jax

via LinkedIn

Jax said on the show that she owns her own skincare range. Her LinkedIn says she is behind Jax Skincare, and a boutique called HOUSE OF JAX. She launched her skincare brand in 2017. 

Erika

via LinkedIn

Erika, who said she’s “in marketing for a tech company in LA” in the pods, is a senior marketing manager at ServiceTitan, a Los Angeles based company. She’s held the role since 2023, working remotely. She has worked for a bunch of other companies before this, and has a really impressive online CV.

“Sales and marketing expert with over 10 years experience in both traditional and digital marketing,” her profile describes her as. “I’ve worked with hundreds of brands, both established and emerging, in the B2B space, to deliver demand generation programs aligned with sales goals.”

Michaella

Jobs of Love Is Blind season 11 cast on LinkedIn

via LinkedIn

Michaella works in retail consultancy. She just launched her own business called The Retail Architect, as of May 2026. She is also Vice President of a company called Bubbles and Lace, where she has worked for nearly five years. 

Her LinkedIn explains: “I’m a retail leader specialising in client experience, sales training, and team development—focused on turning in-store interactions into consistent, revenue-driving performance.

“Over the past several years, I’ve designed and scaled clienteling and training programs across multi-unit store networks, helping teams drive measurable growth through stronger client relationships, styling confidence, and sales execution.”

Cam 

via LinkedIn

Cam works in HR, and is also acting treasure on the board committee of Make Fashion Clean, a creative impact initiative that was launched in 2016, as part of a non-profit organisation to reduce global fashion pollution.

His LinkedIn is very limited, and just further explains that his HR position is working as a HR Coordinator at Applied Geographics. 

Wilnie

Love Is Blind season 11

via Netflix

Wilnie is a 33-year-old mental health counsellor. A LinkedIn that appears to be hers, and I say appears because it has no profile picture and no posts, just says she works for a company that specialises in home health care. 

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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