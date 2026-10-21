Love Is Blind’s Stew addresses relationship with Jax now, as people spot clue they’re back together

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The saga with Jax and Stew on Love Is Blind is never ending, and now the episodes are back we have a new chapter in their tale.

Where we left it before was pretty awkward. They came face-to-face in the most toe-curling reveal in Love Is Blind history, after agreeing to get married in the pods. Then, Jax straight-up ghosted Stew, refused to see him again, and dipped from the show entirely, after saying she couldn’t go on the couples’ retreat to Mexico with him.

Then, it the most recent episodes, the pair met up – but it was curtains once more. “Maybe we’re just friends,” Jax said. “If I love somebody, I’m all in.” That’s not exactly giving fairytale ending.

Stew doesn’t seem to think it’s all over there

Stew has seemed to be more into the relationship than Jax has from the moment of the reveal. I don’t even think he’d deny that. And in interviews since the show has aired, that has been the recurring theme. The pair both spoke to PEOPLE, and Stew appeared to still be holding out hope. Their interviews took place separately, it’s worth noting.

“When we did actually meet, it was incredibly intense and overwhelming for me,” Jax told the publication. “And I think when I sat down, I kind of realised, you know, there’s no chemistry or connection here. And I had to go.” She added: “I just kind of wanted a little bit more from him. And it just wasn’t there.”

Stew was maybe not on the same page. “I think looking back, there was a degree of compatibility there,” he said. “I didn’t see any red flags.”

People think they’ve spotted a clue Jax and Stew are back together?!

Um, so just to really throw a curveball out there – people think they’ve spotted a clue Jax and Stew aren’t over?! The rumour was first reported by Reality Shrine, who spotted that before the show had come out, but after filming took place, Stew posted a photo of himself on Instagram. Jax has commented on the photo. “Not bad,” she said. Stew then liked the comment.

Plus, despite everything, they still follow each other on Instagram. Love Is Blind cast members are told to have limited interactions with each other on social media, to avoid spoilers, so often most of the cast don’t bother following each other until the show is over. What does this mean?!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.