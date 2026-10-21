‘Superficial, no romance’: Everything Love Is Blind’s Jax has admitted she didn’t like about Stew

3 seconds ago

Jax and Stew have said a lot about one another since their relationship played out on Love Is Blind season 11. They’ve really had a lot of ups and downs.

They got engaged, she quit the show, then they met back up and exchanged DMs, and now nobody is really sure what’s going on between them. But one thing is sure: These two haven’t seemed on the same page during their press interviews at all. Stew has been talking about how things might have worked, while Jax has seemingly been much more dismissive.

Here’s everything Jax has said in interviews about what she didn’t like about Stew, during their time together on Love Is Blind.

Stew has never been in love before

For most of their time in the pods, Jax and Stew got on. However, in an interview with Tudum, after these episodes aired, Jax said the first red flag she saw in Stew was when he told her he’d never loved anyone before. On the show, she described this as “commitment issues” when chatting to the other women.

“I was like, ‘This is his red flag,’” she told the publication. “I love very deeply, and I’ve been in love many times … so for someone to not have that feeling is alarming.”

She admitted this moment was “a crack in our perfect little smooth journey,” but said that at the time, it wasn’t enough to call it quits. “I didn’t think it was a complete deal-breaker, but that’s when I started to question things a little bit,” she said.

The proposal was ‘weird’ and not romantic enough

Jax also wasn’t too impressed with how Stew popped the question. “It was weird,” she told Tudum. “I would’ve hoped that he was up all night writing, but it felt like he was just winging it.”

She described his proposal as more of a “superficial checklist” over something from the heart, about her. “It wasn’t about me at all,” she added. “I was bummed, and I couldn’t comprehend it at the time, because you want to be happy.”

Stew then defended himself, and called the proposal a “leap of faith” and said he wanted to tell Jax “everything about you is a green light so far”. It’s a shame all she was seeing at this point was red.

“I had doubts because of the proposal,” she further told PEOPLE. “So that’s when I started to see some cracks in how I felt, and it started to feel wrong then.”

He was too superficial

Jax has said that at first she believed Stew was “really lovely” but said she soon realised conversation quickly turned to “superficial” things. She has claimed they began to speak less about their emotional connection.

Jax also didn’t like what Stew wore to the proposal

Jax told PEOPLE that when watching the show back, she didn’t rate the lack of effort Stew made for the proposal. “He didn’t get down on his knees, wearing shorts. I’m like, ‘I dressed up for this,’” she said. “Like, I don’t know. I just kind of wanted a little bit more from him. And it just wasn’t there.”

Jax described Stew as ‘cocky’ during their awkward Love Is Blind reveal

Despite not thinking much about his proposal, Jax went through with the reveal. But you could tell she was nervous ahead of it. She admitted the thing she was fearing the most was a lack of physical connection outside the pods, and said she was dreading an “incredibly awkward” reveal. I mean, she had no idea what was to come.

The reveal ended up being the final straw. She explained to Tudum that when the doors opened, she met a version of Stew she didn’t recognise. “He just seemed really cocky in a way, and I was like, ‘OK, this is not what I was expecting,’” she said. “He was like, ‘So what do you think about me?’ It felt douchey.”

The chemistry and connection was gone, and then was no romance. “The walls did not come down for me. I was like, ‘This is not romantic at all’,” she said.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.