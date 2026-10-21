Just how rich Stew from Love Is Blind really is, with his swanky job and claims of family money

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The second Stew arrived on the scene during Love Is Blind season 11, he made it clear he came from money. He spoke about spending his childhood growing up living between two houses, and then mentioned his very fancy sounding job.

He told the guys he went to an all-boys school and played polo, but people have been questioning if this was “all just a persona”. One person on TikTok said: “Actual rich people don’t talk about all the luxury and upper class experiences they’ve had. Unless they know they’re surrounded by other rich people.”

Stew works in engineering, and has *seemingly* had a very middle-class upbringing. Yes, it would appear he has money. So, here’s a deep dive into his job, and the net worth Stew has built up over the years, before he appeared on Love Is Blind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

Stew has a fancy engineering job that earns him a lot

As you would expect, Stew has a very boujie LinkedIn. He’s subscribed to LinkedIn premium, with a very professional looking headshot for his profile picture.

His account lists him as currently working as Director of Engineering for SharkNinja. Yes, as in the actual vacuums and appliances brand. He’s worked there for over six years, having worked up the ladder to a very respectable position.

According to SharkNinja’s career’s portal, the job title Stew has carries an annual salary, for new starters, of around $200k. The upper bracket of the salary is $220k, which you would imagine Stew is now earning, having held the role for so long. Stew has launched a number of products for the company, including air purifiers and fans. No matter what, you can’t deny this success!

Prior to this role, Stew held down multiple different engineering jobs. He’s worked in technical sales, and earlier in his career also worked at SharkNinja before, in mechanical design. It looks as though he left that role, but returned to the company a year later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

So, what is his estimated net worth?

Using a pretty simple net worth estimation calculator, it said Stew most likely sits on a net worth of around $1.5million. This takes into consideration his salary, the stage in his career he is at, and the mention of property. It also takes into consideration the pension scheme that SharkNinja offers its employees.

Whatever anyone thought, it would seem Stew really is doing very well for himself.

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