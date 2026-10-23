James Acaster is being called out for his bizarre behaviour during Celebrity Traitors mission

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James Acaster is making being a Traitor look considerably harder than it needs to be, after his latest move on Celebrity Traitors left people baffled and his fellow villains seemingly ready to launch him into the nearest lake.

During the latest mission, the remaining celebrities had to assemble individual shields from puzzle pieces while blindfolded. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, the Traitors were given an extra task: James, Maya Jama and King Kenny had to sabotage the Faithfuls to help increase the prize pot.

An absolutely golden opportunity to cause some chaos without raising suspicion. Unfortunately, James appeared to have other plans.

While Maya and Kenny got stuck into their sabotage, James decided that doing absolutely nothing was the safest option. He admitted he was “too scared” to move around in case the Faithfuls heard his footsteps. He was sandwiched between Sebastian Croft and Michael Sheen, who he described as ‘eagle-eyed and eagle-eared’. So, rather than risk being caught creeping about, he simply sat the challenge out.

And by sat it out, we mean he kept his blindfold on for the entire thing. Not even a cheeky peek to see what was going on. Maya was clearly less than impressed, accusing James of “hanging them out to dry”.

People at home were equally unimpressed. Some even suggested Maya and Kenny should turn on their own ally, which would make for a spectacularly awkward Traitors’ meeting.

One person on X wrote: “James Acaster could get away with being a terrible traitor if he was funny and entertaining. He just comes across like a wet humourless blanket that really adds nothing to the show. It will be dreadful if he stumbles into winning this just for being dull.”

James Acaster is ruining this. He knew going in he might be picked as a Traitor. By agreeing to play the game he accepted this. He is just being selfish. #CelebrityTraitors — scaft4563 (@CM36187534) October 22, 2026

Another summed up the general disbelief at his decision, writing: “i understand james acaster’s logic in not moving around given the people he’s between BUT not even removing the blindfold is crazy work”

James might have a point about the risks of moving around, but the whole point of being a Traitor is that you occasionally have to do something traitorous. At this rate, Maya and Kenny might have an easier time sabotaging the Faithfuls if they also sabotaged their own teammate.

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Featured image credit: BBC