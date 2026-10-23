Bristol road closed off after bomb squad called to neutralise suspicious item

Bomb experts have been called to Park Street after a suspicious package was left unattended

3 hours ago

A road in Bristol city centre has been cornered off with a 50-meter cordon in place, after a suspicious package was discovered.

The item was left on Park Street by a man at around 08:25 this morning. It was found strapped to a bollard outside of City Hall.

Bomb squad and the military arrived and neutralised the package with a controlled explosion, arriving on the scene with an army bomb disposal robot used to scan the suspicious item.

Dozens of soldiers and police officers were on scene, alongside a large crowd of people gathered behind the cordon to witness what was happening.

The street was promptly evacuated this morning. Two members of staff who work at Pizzarova on Park Street told BBC West: “We could see the thing on the street, a white bollard with something strapped to it” .

Park Street has been closed to motorists and all pedestrians this morning, though an Avon & Somerset Police spokesperson has announced that they will ensure Park Street is reopened at the earliest opportunity.