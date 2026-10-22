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Halloween without the hangover: A guide to sober Halloween in Bristol

Not a fan of sticky dance floors and overpriced drinks? Bristol has plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween without stepping foot in a club.

Elsie Phelps | Guides

Bristol University has a reputation for its nightlife, and Halloween is no exception. For many students, October is occupied by frenzied planning: Ordering niche costume accessories on Amazon Prime, planning pres and, finally, squeezing into a packed club dressed as something that seemed like a better idea on Pinterest. 

But what if your idea of a perfect Halloween doesn’t involve sticky floors, losing your fairy wings before you’ve even entered the venue, overpriced drinks and shouting over music you can barely hear?

Luckily, Bristol has plenty to offer beyond its many dance floors. From ghost tours to pumpkin picking, there are plenty of ways to get into the spirit of the season without sacrificing your hearing, bank balance or sleep. If clubbing just isn’t your thing, you can still have fun. Or you may simply want to fill the gap between your trips to Lakota and Document. Either way, here’s a guide to make the most of Halloween in Bristol. 

Horror in the Caves

From the 22nd to the 25th October, Bristol Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Horror in the Caves with a line-up of all-star movies. Examples include classics like Dracula and The Descent. They are also showing more recent and niche films such as Hokum, so there is something for every horror fan. To add to the spooky vibe, the entire festival is taking place in the famous Redcliffe Caves. After all, horror isn’t scary enough already without the added eeriness of a cave setting. 

Horror In The Caves — Bristol Film Festival

FEAR Scream Park

Located in the Avon Valley, FEAR has become part of the fabric of a Bristol Halloween. With immersive scare experiences, fire and laser shows, themed bars and fairgrounds, FEAR provides the ultimate evening of entertainment for anyone whose idea of fun is voluntarily raising their heart rate exponentially.

FEAR Scream Park Ticket Options

R.I.P Tide at Bristol Aquarium

On the 29th October, Bristol Aquarium is staying open after hours to host a scare experience. An atmospheric alternative to the traditional haunted house, with the added beauty of the gorgeous marine life there, the event will spook and delight. Spend your evening surrounded by fish and constantly fearing a spooky jumpscare!

What’s on – Bristol Aquarium

Avon Valley Pumpkin Patch

For those whose idea of Halloween is less about unnecessary nightmares and more about aesthetics, a trip to a local pumpkin patch is the perfect plan. You can pick your own pumpkin and wander through the new Big Boo trail and finally get all of your seasonal paraphernalia from their market. It’s the epitome of autumn in its most aggressively photogenic form. This makes it ideal for a wholesome afternoon with friends or for acquiring a pumpkin that will eventually rot in your flat kitchen.

Pumpkin Patch – Avon Valley Adventure Park

Morbid Curiosity Tour

This evening tour explores some of the unsettling aspects of Victorian attitudes towards death and burial systems. With the entire tour taking place in Arnos Vale Cemetery, it’s the perfect opportunity to indulge your fascination with the macabre while technically doing something educational. Your seminar tutor would be proud.

Morbid curiosity tour – Arnos Vale

Spooky Pottery & Pints at King Street Brew House

For those who are interested in a more relaxed evening, King Street Brew House is hosting a pottery painting and pints night. With the option of decorating Halloween-inspired ceramics, it is the perfect chill evening plan. And if your artistic ability leaves something to be desired, at least you’ll have a drink to hand. 

Spooky pottery & Pints – Headfirst Bristol

Halloween special drinks 

Bristol has a wealth of non-chain cafes that have released lovely, seasonal drinks. From pumpkin-spiced lattes to elaborately decorated hot chocolates, it’s a low-commitment and easy way to embrace the season. 

Paws & Potions at Bake It Bristol

Bake It Bristol is offering a brilliant alternative to the usual scare attractions. This is the perfect opportunity for fans of the Great British Bake Off to try their luck at creating their own Showstopper! After all, not every October activity needs to involve psychological distress; sometimes cake will suffice. 

Bake It! Bristol | A Baking Competition Experience

Murder Mystery at Clifton Observatory

An evening taken straight out of an Agatha Christie novel. With a 3-course meal organised by one of the leading entertainment companies, it is ideal for anyone who fancies themselves the next Poirot. With the dinner taking place in possibly the most beautiful venue in Bristol and overlooking the suspension bridge, it is definitely an event not to miss. 

Murder Mystery Dinner | 30th October 2026 – Clifton Observatory

Whether you’re after heart-racing scares, autumnal activities or a cosy evening with friends, Bristol has something for every kind of Halloween enthusiast. So if it’s not your thing, swap the club queue for something a little different this year and make the most of the spooky season: no club entry required.

More on: Bristol guide Halloween Horror Student University
Elsie Phelps | Guides
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