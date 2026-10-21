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Work improvement on railway means no York to Leeds trains

There will be no trains running the key route between York to Leeds due to rail upgrades

Esme Hills | News

NetworkRail has said that a programme of East Coast Main Line improvements across North Yorkshire are taking place over the next two weekends (October 24 to 25, and October 31 to November 1).

This includes track renewals, drainage upgrades, and overhead line works. 

NetworkRail added that the installation of a new road bridge over the line at Church Fenton and overhead line equipment, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, meant there would be no trains between York and Leeds via that route during the nine days between October 24 and November 1.

Services affected by the improvements

Image via Google maps

Services from GrandCentral, CrossCountry, LNER, Lumo, TransPennine Express and Northern are all said to be affected by the improvements.

Gunnar Lindahl, joint operations director for Network Rail and LNER, told the York Press: “Engineers will be carrying out a major programme of improvements across North Yorkshire to make the East Coast Main Line more reliable for passengers and freight customers.

“These upgrades will helped reduce the need for unplanned repairs, improve performance and support a more reliable railway for years to come.”

There will be rail replacement buses that will operate the route between York and Leeds during the works. Additionally, there will be replacement buses between York and Micklefield, with connections to trains at Leeds, Selby and Hull.

Passengers have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys and check travel information beforehand.

NetworkRail said the upgrades ‘will help improve the resilience and performance of the railway for passengers and freight services on the East Coast mainline’.

‘Some journeys may take longer than usual’

Additionally, the work includes improving the surface of platform two at York station.

A spokesperson for the train operating companies told the York Press: “We’re working closely with Network Rail and industry partners to help customers travel during these important railway improvements.

“Anyone planning to travel should check before they set off, as many services will be amended and some journeys may take longer than usual or involve a replacement bus.”

Featured Image via Google maps

Esme Hills | News
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