The most popular 2026 Halloween costumes are here, but the Obsession one is majorly icky

I’m sorry, how does one go about dressing as a NeeDoh cube?

2 hours ago

Halloween is right around the corner, but there’s still time to get your costume together with Google’s official ranking of the biggest looks in 2026.

It’s been a big year for pop culture, and Google has taken note. Each year, the search engine combs through our searches to put together a master list of spooky-themed costumes, decorations, and snacks. It’s based on search interest it has accumulated in the lead-up to Halloween, and it comes complete with its very own terrifying website.

If you’re looking for a relevant pop culture-themed costume for 2026, these are your best bets.

10. Hazel Hook from Descendants

A few years ago, the original crop of Descendants characters were huge sources of inspiration for Halloween costumes. Now, with the release of more films with new characters, there’s a new name on the list: Hazel Hook.

As the name suggests, she is the daughter of Captain Hook.

9. A very specific Scooby-Doo

All of Scooby-Doo’s lewks are 10s across the board, but for Halloween this year, disco-themed Scooby has grown in popularity. The costume is from the second live-action film, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

8. Carl is a niche (but solid) choice

Dungeon Crawler Carl is an action-packed book series that’s huge on TikTok. Its protagonist, Carl, is always in heart-printed underwear and not much else, so it’s incredibly easy to do.

The book has just been greenlit for a TV show adaptation, so going as Carl for Halloween in 2026 is genius.

7. Verity from Minecraft is not as cute as she sounds

Admittedly, I had never heard of Verity, a Minecraft character born from mods. Now I’m lowkey wishing I hadn’t Googled, because she’s a horror-themed character like something from the Backrooms.

6. Oliver Tree feels a bit gross

Musician Oliver Tree passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this year, and while he has an instantly recognisable image, I can’t help feeling that dressing as him for Halloween is over the line.

5. Lily Lovebraids is from Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime is a horror video game where the aim of the game is to survive. Despite her adorable image, Lily Lovebraids is a villain from Chapter 5.

Still, her look is cool as hell, if you can master the hair.

4. The Odyssey is one of the top Halloween costumes of 2026

The Odyssey was the film of 2026, so it makes sense that people would want to slip into their favourite character’s skin for Halloween. The top pick is Agamemnon, according to Google, but I’m struggling to see how to pull it off. Anything too cheap will just leave you looking like an unnamed Greek soldier.

3. I just don’t think anyone should be dressing as Nikki from Obsession

Much like The Odyssey, Obsession was one of the biggest films of the year. It makes sense that people would want to dress as Nikki, but I fear they might be missing the point of the film.

Though undoubtedly iconic, it just feels icky to dress as what is essentially a rape victim, even if said rape victim is fictional.

2. Dressing as a NeeDoh cube is HILARIOUS

As your friends are dressing as sexy devils or prison inmates, there’s always that one oddball who goes for the morph suit or something that really needs explaining. Gotta love them.

For 2026, it’s going to be NeeDoh cubes, it seems. Just be prepared to become the fidget toy of the party.

1. The most popular Halloween costume of 2026 is Buddy

2026 has been great for jarring horror films, and it doesn’t get more jarring than Buddy the unicorn. The film sees Buddy trap kids in his world, which just so happens to be a childeren’s TV show. But don’t let the fuzzy exterior fool you: He’s a maniac. This one is very easy. Just buy a giant unicorn furry costume.

The full breakdown can be viewed here.

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Featured image credit: Minecraft/Blumhouse Productions/BoulderLight Pictures