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Hallo-week is back: Bristol’s best Halloween events 2026

A guide to all of Bristol’s best Halloween events

Lara Wheatcroft | News

Halloween is right around the corner; you’ve finally agreed on a group costume, and suddenly every event you wanted to go to has sold out. Don’t let that happen to you this year.

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, with reading week starting on the Monday after, meaning there’s a whole week of spooky nights out and no lectures to worry about. The only problem? Choosing where to go. Luckily, I’ve got you covered. From 21 October right through to Halloween night itself on the 31st, here are some of Bristol’s biggest events to get booked now.

Fishies Bristol II The Haunted Fish Tank

Starting early, we have got a classic. What better way to kick off Halloween season than with a sports night? Fishes goes spooky at the O2 Academy, giving you the perfect opportunity to test out your costume before the big night.

When: Wednesday 21st October

Where: O2 Academy, Frogmore Street

Lakota Haunted House Party

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Lakota Nightclub (@lakota.bristol)

A Bristol Halloween staple: Lakota transforms the entire club into a haunted house, complete with performers and a DnB and UKG soundtrack.

When: Tuesday 27th October

Where: Lakota, Stokes Croft

Cirque du Scream: Halloween

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Cirque Du Soul (@cirquedusoul)

The UK’s wildest circus rave returns to Lakota for its annual Halloween edition. Think circus performers, multiple rooms of music and a crowd that takes the dress code seriously. Early bird tickets start from £15.

When: Thursday 29th October, from 9pm

Where: Lakota, Stokes Croft

Lost Track of Time presents: A Halloween Experience

https://www.instagram.com/p/DceIBSjjXUm/

Lost Track of Time are taking over Wake the Tiger – the 40-room Amazement Park built by the creators of Boomtown, for Bristol’s most immersive Halloween experience. Tickets are limited, but if you can get your hands on one, it’s bound to be one of the best nights of the weekend.

When: Thursday 29th October

Where: Wake the Tiger

Charlie Tee presents: UNITEE

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by C H A R L I E. T E E (@charlieteedj)

Charlie Tee and friends are taking over Thekla bringing a change of pace to their usual Indie Thursday’s, this DnB legend is guaranteed to rock the boat.

When: Friday 30th October

Where: Thekla, Mardyke Wharf

The Ritual: Halloween Special

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Rumble In The Jungle (@rumble_insta_jungle_bristol)

Rumble In The Jungle and Bris-Tek team up for a night of drum and bass at Sawmills; act quick because this event is already selling out!

When: Friday 30th October, 8pm – 3am.

Where: Sawmills

Alternate Apocalypse

 
 
 
 
 
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After a year off, Alternate’s Halloween Apocalypse returns to the Trinity Centre for a night of dubstep, grime and UKG powered by the Sinai Sound System, with Flowdan on the bill. This event is perfect for anyone looking for something a bit heavier than the usual Halloween club soundtrack.

When: Friday 30th October

Where: Trinity Centre, Old Market

Ross From Friends at Lakota

 
 
 
 
 
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Ross From Friends is bringing his lo-fi house sound to Lakota, and it sounds like a great way to spend your Friday night. Yes, someone will come dressed as Ross from Friends.

When: Friday 30th October

Where: Lakota, Stokes Croft

The Main Event: Saturday 31st October

4am Kru x LSTD- THE BLAST: Halloween Carnival of the Dead

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by [𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓] (@theblastbristol)

The day party everyone is already talking about. 4am Kru and LSTD take over the Prospect building for THE BLAST’s Carnival of the Dead. Billed as Bristol’s most notorious Halloween rave, tickets have gone quickly. It finishes at 10 pm, leaving you plenty of time to head home and get ready for round two.

When: Saturday 31st October, 2 pm-10 pm

Where: The Prospect Building

MHITR Halloween: Hedex & Eskman

 
 
 
 
 
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We are spoilt for day raves this year with Document bringing Hedex and Eskman headlining on the Raze Soundsystem. Expect an epic nine hours of Drum and Bass, alongside a lineup of other insane guests.  

When: Saturday 31st October, 2 pm-11 pm

Where: DOCUMENT, St Judes 

Moodymann

Once the day party is over, the night is still young. Detroit house legend Moodymann takes over DOCUMENT from 11 pm – a seriously rare booking for Bristol.

When: Saturday 31st October, from 11 pm

Where: DOCUMENT, St Judes

Egyptian Lover at Sawmills

 
 
 
 
 
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The electro pioneer behind “Egypt, Egypt” brings his 808 beat to Sawmills. The event runs until 3:30am, but last entry is 10:30pm, so make sure you do not get carried away at the pres.

When: Saturday 31st October, 8 pm – 3:30 am (last entry 10:30 pm)

Where: Sawmills

Tribe of Frog Halloween

 
 
 
 
 
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Bristol’s Psytrance crew, Tribe of Frog bring their Halloween party to Lakota. The perfect way to end your night after an energising rave.

When: Saturday 31st October

Where: Lakota, Stokes Croft

Dick & Dom in Da Haunted Bungalow

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by O2 Academy Bristol (@o2academybris)

If nostalgic white girl music is more your thing, your childhood heroes will be swapping Da Bungalow for a haunted one at O2 Academy.

When: Saturday 31st October, from 10pm

Where: O2 Academy, Frogmore Street

Need a break from going out?

Horror In The Caves

Bristol Film Festival’s Horror In The Caves turns ten this year. You walk through a hole in the wall on Redcliffe Wharf, opposite Thekla, grab a drink from the pop-up bar and watch horror films inside a 17th-century sandstone quarry. This year includes a whole day of folk horror ending with Midsommar, plus an Evil Dead double bill. 

When: Late October (Midsommar: Saturday 24th, 10pm)

Where: Redcliffe Caves, Phoenix Wharf

Whatever you’re into, Bristol has plenty going on this Halloween, so there’s no excuse for a last-minute night in.

Lara Wheatcroft | News
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