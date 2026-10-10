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University of Bristol plans new security doors at Beacon House

New security gates are to be put up in Beacon House study centre

Emily Robson | News
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The University of Bristol has proposed replacing the entrance doors at one of its study centres as part of efforts to improve security ahead of the introduction of Martyn’s Law.

The plans would see the existing sliding glass doors at Beacon House, located on Queen’s Avenue in Clifton, replaced to help prevent unauthorised people from entering the building.

The university has submitted a planning application to Bristol City Council for the changes to the Grade II-listed building, which previously housed a Habitat store and was formerly the Queen’s Hotel.

The proposals come ahead of the expected introduction of Martyn’s Law, which aims to strengthen security and improve preparedness for terrorist attacks at certain public venues and events.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 received Royal Assent on 3 April 2025 and is named after Martyn Hett, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

The legislation is expected to come into force in spring 2027, according to the Security Industry Authority, which will be responsible for regulating the law. The implementation period is intended to give organisations time to understand and prepare for their new responsibilities.

Under the legislation, certain premises will need to put appropriate public protection procedures in place. Depending on the type and size of the premises, these may include arrangements for evacuation, lockdown, communication and other security measures.

Planning documents submitted on behalf of the university identify concerns with Beacon House’s current entrance arrangements.

The agents said the entrance leads into a temporary reception area for staff and students, as well as an open-plan study space.

Although the existing glazed sliding doors are intended to restrict access to people without a valid University Ucard, the agents said the system could be misused because the doors remain open for a period after someone passes through.

They said the university was improving security at a number of its buildings in response to Martyn’s Law, with Beacon House among the properties being considered for changes.

The legislation follows the attack at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. Twenty-two people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured.

Emily Robson | News
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