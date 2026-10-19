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Here’s what your choice of Halloween costume says about what kind of student you are

Because it does kind of define your personality

Katie Naylor | Guides

Halloween is fast approaching and in the run up, there’s only one thing that every student is thinking about – their costume. Halloween is always a big deal at university and as it falls on Saturday this year (or Saturween), it gives us two nights out with the added bonus that we won’t have to be up for a 9am the next day.

Costumes can be expensive and many of us aren’t willing to spend too much. But whether you’re going full out or not, here’s what your choice of Halloween costume says about you.

Going all out 

These are the people that really commit. The one friend that has a sewing machine and makes their own costume. Maybe you’re really good at makeup and are able to completely transform yourself.

You’re probably creative, imaginative and might be a theatre kid or an arts student. Great friends to have around as you’ll probably find they can whip up an incredible last minute costume for you.

Animal ears  

With Halloween parties and club nights happening almost every night of Halloween week, you are bound to run out of ideas. Most uni students probably have a few animal ears from previous sports nights and work as a perfect emergency back up costume.

One of the best things about Halloween is going out and this look says that you’re confident in yourself. As you should! This style has never failed and always looks incredible.

Wacky outfits

These people have no fear. Whether it’s sporting a bald cap to embody Pitbull or dusting off the yellow jumpsuit to go as Ali G.

It’s a hilarious idea to dress as Jedward with a bright blonde wig while your at home and for the pics but as soon as you have to face the public it can suddenly seem terrifying. 

Clothes you already have

We’re talking to the people that wear a suit, slap on some sunglasses and say they’re from Men In Black. We’re calling out the people that dig out their cat ears from 2016. We see you and know who you are.

Maybe you had a lot of uni work or maybe your Shein order just didn’t come in time. At least you still tried.

A very niche Halloween

These people dig deep into their creativity to find the most specific character they possibly can. This costume says you really love Halloween and is either pretty personal or incredibly random.

We recommend you set your character as your home screen so you don’t spend the whole evening trying to explain what you’re meant to be. 

Can’t be bothered

Halloween just isn’t the thing for you. You’re not one for dressing up or spending a lot of money on clothes. That’s totally ok. Halloween can just be an excuse for a good night out or maybe you just want to stay in and watch a horror movie.

Either way, we’re looking forward to see how everyone celebrates Halloween in Birmingham this year.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Katie Naylor | Guides
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