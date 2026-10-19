Here are the best nights out in Birmingham for a terrifyingly fun Halloween 2026

4 hours ago

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, all students are delighted at the prospect of having a legitimate excuse to go out clubbing multiple nights in a row. Broad street, Selly Oak and Digbeth will be flooded with bunnies, prisoners, vampires and the men who throw on a ghost face mask and call it a costume.

If you’re sick of always ending up in Barbaras or tired of waiting hours in the Circo queue, check out some of the events in Digbeth for a change of spooky scenery. Whether you want a terrifyingly good rave or a creepy but cool club, Brum has you covered and so does this guide.

Bingo Lingo – Saturday 24th October

Love a game of bingo and love halloween? Bingo Lingo is the perfect event for students. Expect unhinged prizes and even more unhinged hosts. This game of bingo will not be the scariest game of your life, but it will be the funniest one. Luna springs is the perfect venue for this chaotic halloween evening.

Tickets available here.

Sports Night – Wednesday 28th October

The guild (and now spoons) will be decked out for a spook-tastic sports night. Go scour every ticket link available and beg it on fab and fresh because trust me, this is one you won’t want to miss. Inflation of tickets is the scariest part of sports night if you don’t get a ticket on a link.

Tickets: Individual sports team code or general sale on guild (unlikely).

Snobs: horrorbull – Thursday 29th October

With Vodbull now at the new snobs, secure your £4 tickets and £2 vodbulls while you can. Expect some classic halloween tunes combined with some indie bangers. There will be spooky surprises in store and cheap drinks. What’s not to love?

Tickets available here.

Lab11: Substance Halloween – Friday 30th October

For freshers who feel bored of the repetitive playlists mixed in clubs, try raving instead. If you love a rave with a stacked lineup, head to Lab for their substance event with Burgaboy, T2, Chad Harrison and others. Lab goes all out for Halloween and this is one I’m super excited for.

Tickets available here

Trip – Saturday 31st October

It won’t be hard to find somewhere to go the night of Halloween. Many students might opt for Circo Saturday, UOB’s Fab event at the Guild, or even go broad street and end up in Barbara’s or Rosie’s.

Having gone to Trip last year I confirm this is the best event for Halloween. This one is for house and tech lovers. Bounce between Digbeth’s finest Mama Roux’s and Club Collette for a scarily good evening. Trip is all about having a good time with your mates and dressing up. Save your best costume for Saturday.

Tickets available here.

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