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What the Off Campus characters would look like as University of Birmingham freshers

Which characters would actually fit in at UoB?

Lauren Smith | Guides

There are a surprising number of similarities between Briar University and our very own UoB. Now that freshers have had a chance to settle in, we thought it would be fun to ponder how the big names on campus would fare in Selly Oak and beyond. 

Hannah Wells 

via Prime Video

Hannah is absolutely a Tennis Court kind of girl – social but away from the chaos of the Vale. She’s independent and focused and is absolutely not going to let a Birmingham Lions player de-rail her music degree. Not one for a big night out, she’d much rather be in the Bramhall cafe daydreaming about one of her many potential suitors.

Garrett Graham

Via Amazon Prime Video

A Mason studio suits Graham down to a tee. He’s confident and always at the centre of attention but still needs his own space. Maintaining his status of a big name on campus doesn’t come hard.

However, he’s a gentleman at heart and is always looking out for Wellsy. Catch him in the library for a late-night lock in when his decision of sacrificing his degree for hockey practice catches up with him. 

Allie Hayes 

Via Amazon Prime Video

Allie is obsessed with her liberal arts degree. To her, nothing is better than a random mix of modules to really show off all her talents. Pritchatt’s Park is her spiritual home and while she isn’t in the heart of fresher life on the Vale, she loves the leafy walk down to campus.

Always one to make the most of her uni experience, she can also be found vintage shopping in Digbeth or making it until angels on Sports Night. After all, we all know what her favourite song is…

Dean DiLaurentis 

Via Amazon Prime Video

Dean obviously belongs in Chamberlain – would his Harvard-educated dad really pay for anything less? He’s confident, sociable, and a little too aware of his own appeal.

Supposedly he studies sports and exercise science, and when he’s not sleeping through 99 per cent of his lectures, he can be found showing up un-invited to every social function in Tory Tower. 

John Logan

Via Amazon Prime Video

When he’s not found swanning around the new engineering building, John is definitely the type to be nursing a pint in the Goose with fellow ice-hockey players.

He picked Shackleton for its buzzing social life and the easy access to drinks from Costcutter. He’s also never one to turn down a Circo Monday despite a 9am lecture the next day.

Jules Logan

Via Amazon Prime Video

We all know Jules is the go to source for all things gossip and drama; so it’s obvious there is only one course for them; digital media and communications.

Always one to keep a close watch on fresher drama, best believe you’ll catch them in the Shack cafe on a Saturday morning anxiously waiting for that Circo Friday debrief. 

John Tucker 

Via Amazon Prime Video

Tucker is the kind of flatmate everyone wishes they had. He’s the kind of guy to organise a flat cleaning rota and not bat an eyelid at having to tidy up after a messy pres.

Far from a phantom flatmate, he can be found meal-prepping in his Aitken kitchen or walking a fellow fresh back from the Guild after a Sports Night gone wild. There’s also no doubt he has already planned the Christmas roast dinner for the flat.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Lauren Smith | Guides
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