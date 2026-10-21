It’s been three weeks since Christa Pike’s botched lethal injection – this is how she is today

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Today marks exactly three weeks to the day that Christa Pike somehow survived her lethal injection execution attempt. On September 30th she was given two doses of the injection, but survived.

For a while, her condition was met with uncertainty. But then Pike regained consciousness, and day-by-day has been recovering more. She has now been discharged back to prison, so here’s what we’ve learned so far about her current condition and where her case stands today.

Christa Pike’s family were prepared for her to die, but then she started talking and walking again

When Pike was first taken to hospital, it looked as though there was a very small chance she would make any sort of recovery. She was in a coma, and for a few days there was no change in her condition.

Her family has since said they were prepared for her to die in hospital, and were told she would soon be taken off the ventilator that had been keeping her alive. But, against all odds, the very next day, Christa Pike was reported to have woken up, and had said her first words since the botched execution. She regained consciousness on October 6th.

She was reported to be in an “angry and confused” state, and could only communicate in a “basic way”. Pike is said to have asked a number of questions to medical staff, including asking about the family of Colleen Slemmer, the woman she was on death row for killing.

Her recovery then took another big turn, as Christa Pike was reported as being able to walk again, and she had been discharged back to prison. She was discharged just 10 days after the lethal injection.

She sent a message from prison after being discharged from hospital

Upon returning to Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she has been for the past 30 years, Christa was able to send a message to her friend through a prison-mandated tablet. “I’m at the prison. I love you so much!” read the message, sent on October 10th.

Christa Pike is still being treated while in prison, but has had a ‘profound turnaround’

As of now, Christa Pike is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and her lawyers are tracking her recovery. Her lawyers have said there is still cognitive impairment, as Pike is struggling to remember some things, but she has a “profound turnaround” in the last week or so.

Pike’s lawyers described her recovery as “remarkable” and have said she is able to walk with assistance, and is now eating again. She had also regained some movement in her arms, which were badly injured during the attempted execution.

“Physicians are encouraged by her physical recovery,” their statement said. It added: “Christa is dealing with the profound psychological trauma of having survived a failed execution, including the terror, pain and uncertainty of believing she was about to die.”

It was also said that Pike “continues to express concern for others, particularly the family of her victim Colleen Slemmer”.

Right now, her lawyers are asking for more time to decide what should happen next

It was previously reported that Pike’s lawyers will meet with the state this week to discuss options as to what should happen next. However, it’s been reported her lawyers want more time to prepare for this decision.

A court filing obtained by WKRN shows her attorneys are requesting four months to prepare their arguments that Pike’s constitutional rights were violated, and have said more time is needed to assess the extent of the injuries caused by the failed lethal injection. They were originally given 30 days. Pike’s next hearing was scheduled for October 23rd, according to the publication.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via MercyForChrista.