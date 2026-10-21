Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

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The Great British Bake Off contestant Yannis has spoken about the “strange sense of relief” he felt after he was eliminated in Dessert Week.

The judges sent Yannis home over his lacklustre “‘British Nostalgia’ dessert trolley” from the Showstopper challenge. Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson were unimpressed with the texture of the sticky toffee puddings and the black forest gâteaux.

After his final episode of Bake Off aired, Yannis shared on his Instagram: “Halfway through Bake Off and I’ve been discharged from the tent. Clinically stable, emotionally questionable.

“Five unforgettable weeks juggling full-time hospital shifts looking after tiny babies and weekends in the tent. I was running on empty, but the strangers who quickly became family and the love we shared got me through the madness.”

For context, 28-year-old Yannis is a paediatric doctor. He studied at Norwich Medical School, and now works in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Yannis GBBO (@itsdoctoryan)

Yannis also spoke about the “relief” he felt after Bake Off to Channel 4.

“It was definitely bittersweet,” he said, “I was heartbroken to leave my Bake Off family, but there was also a strange sense of relief. Filming incredibly long hours in a challenging tent while juggling my full-time job often doing 12 hour shifts and nights was exhausting, so my body was definitely ready for a break!

“Everyone surrounded me with hugs and so much love, and then I flew to Spain for my best friend’s wedding the next week — which was probably the perfect way to soften the blow!”

Yannis added that his favourite moment from being on Bake Off was “Getting to hug Nigella and Paul”, which is very wholesome.

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Featured image via Channel 4