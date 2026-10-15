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Nigella refusing to take smaller bites on Bake Off is more important than you might think

It’s a refreshing change for women

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

There are few things more refreshing than watching a woman enjoy food without apologising for it. Now that Nigella Lawson has joined The Great British Bake Off, she’s giving us a much-needed reminder that eating cake is supposed to be enjoyable, actually.

Since making her debut as a judge on the Channel 4 baking show, Nigella has already found herself under scrutiny for the way she tastes the contestants’ creations. On a show dedicated to baking, people have apparently decided that there is a wrong way to eat cake.

Via Channel 4

When Paul Hollywood suggested that she take smaller mouthfuls to cope with the sheer amount of food involved in judging, Nigella wasn’t having it. Her response was that she likes to taste things properly. She’s an eater. End of discussion.

I think that’s more important than it might seem.

As someone who spent most of her teens struggling with an eating disorder, I know just how much the way we talk about food can affect the way we feel about eating it. Even when I was recovering, I hated eating in front of other people. I would take the tiniest bites possible, constantly conscious of how I looked rather than whether I was actually enjoying my food.

When you grow up surrounded by messages about eating less, shrinking yourself and treating indulgence as something to feel guilty about, even something as simple as eating a normal meal can feel like an exercise in self-consciousness.

That’s why watching a successful, famous woman happily take a massive mouthful of cake on one of the biggest shows on British television feels so refreshing. Nigella is there to taste the food, and she’s going to do exactly that.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)

Speaking to The Telegraph, Nigella admitted that the amount of food she had to sample initially took some getting used to.

“At the beginning, when there were all the bakers there, I did feel I was challenging my system,” she said. “But I like to be able to taste things properly. I’m an eater.”

She explained that she had even asked Paul how he managed to judge so many bakes, with him suggesting that she simply take smaller mouthfuls.

“I did actually implore Paul: ‘Gosh, how do you manage all that?’ He said: ‘Well, you could take smaller mouthfuls.’ And I realised no, I couldn’t.”

I love that she didn’t feel the need to justify herself beyond that. She tried the suggestion, decided it wasn’t for her and carried on eating in the way that made sense to her. What a concept!

Of course, nobody should have to eat in a particular way to prove a point about body confidence. But there is something genuinely powerful about seeing someone enjoy food so openly when women are still constantly bombarded with advice about how to consume less of it.

Via Channel 4

The reaction online has proved just how deeply ingrained that scrutiny is. Some people have told Nigella to calm down when tasting the bakes, while others have described the way she eats cake as “really weird”.

It’s particularly bizarre when you consider that Nigella has spent years building a career around celebrating food. Her approach has always been sensual, enthusiastic and completely unashamed. She doesn’t treat eating as something to get through as quickly as possible, nor does she seem interested in pretending that pleasure is something to be embarrassed about.

While walking around the tent with Paul, Nigella tried contestant Molly’s chocolate and hazelnut cookie. Paul described the bake as indulgent and “naughty”, but Nigella immediately took issue with the wording.

“I don’t approve of talking about food as ‘naughty’. We need to take our pleasures where we can in life.”

That line really stuck with me. Diet culture has spent decades teaching women to categorise food as good or bad, clean or dirty, virtuous or indulgent. It turns eating into a constant negotiation with yourself, where pleasure must be earned and enjoyment comes with consequences.

Nigella’s attitude offers a much-needed alternative. Food can simply be food. It can taste incredible, bring people together and make an ordinary day feel a little bit better. We don’t have to attach shame to it.

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Featured image via Channel 4

More on: Bake Off Opinion Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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