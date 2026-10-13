Bake Off’s Nigella Lawson says her voice sounds the way it does due to a ‘slur’, not drinking

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Nigella Lawson has cleared up why people often think she sounds like she’s had a few drinks, after years of people commenting on her distinctive voice.

The Great British Bake Off judge opened up about the misconception during an appearance on BBC Radio 2 with Sara Cox earlier this month.

After Sara praised Nigella’s voice as “iconic” and “wonderful”, the TV chef explained that there was actually a reason behind the way she speaks.

She said: “But the thing is it’s difficult, because I have a slight slur. People always think I’ve been drinking, but I actually just have a slur in my voice.”

The misunderstanding has followed Nigella for years, with people regularly questioning whether she’s been drinking while appearing on television.

Is Nigella drunk or having a stroke? #GBBO — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) September 22, 2026

Even her recent appearance on The One Show sparked speculation, with one person writing on Twitter: “Was Nigella Lawson drunk on the one show today? Something weird about her, a bit slurry, moving constantly.”

Was Nigella Lawson drunk on the one show today? Something weird about her, a bit slurry, moving constantly @BBCTheOneShow — Silly Automatic (@stella_rosa45) September 29, 2026

Now, Nigella has explained that her speech naturally has a slight slur, rather than being a sign that she’s been drinking. Hopefully, that clears things up.

Nigella, 66, is currently making her debut as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, joining Paul Hollywood alongside iconic presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

She has taken over from Dame Prue Leith, who joined the judging line-up in 2017 when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4. Prue had previously replaced Dame Mary Berry.

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Featured image via Channel 4