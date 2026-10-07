‘I wasn’t ready to go’: The Great British Bake Off’s Shannon speaks out after her elimination

2 days ago

Shannon has spoken about being eliminated during the third episode of The Great British Bake Off 2026.

After Shannon was ranked last in the Audience Choice Week technical challenge, and her biscuit butterfly wings underwhelmed the Bake Off judges, she was selected to leave the tent.

After her last episode aired, she took to Instagram. She wrote: “I wasn’t ready to go but everyone was so talented! Lucky I made it to week three, best thing I’ve taken out of the tent is the friendships.”

Shannon seems to have solidified her friendship with Clara Satchell-Silva, who won Star Baker in the same week Shannon was eliminated. Shannon and Clara posted photos of them spending time together since the show. Aw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@clarasatchellsilva)

“Never thought I would find my soul sister on a baking show,” Shannon commented, “but walked away the luckiest girl in the world. I love you Clara, I count my blessings every night and you are one of them.”

Shannon’s exit seems to have diminished Clara’s joy at winning that week. She shared on Instagram: “Guys, this whole week was a mess. It was a good mess, because I felt very fortunate to get Star Baker, and I really enjoyed the challenge. But then before judging, I was holding onto Shannon, and she was like, ‘I’m going home, I’m going home.’

“And I was like, ‘You’re not going home. I have a feeling you’re not going home. Don’t worry about it. You’ll be fine!'”

Clara was obviously proven wrong a moment later. “What you guys don’t realise,” she continued, “is that we spent a lot of time together, all of us. So, it’s important to have extra support from each other. That’s why we don’t think of it as a competition … when you spend so much time with these people, and they’re taken away from you, it’s really sad.”

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Featured image via Channel 4