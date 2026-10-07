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Bake Off’s Shannon reveals Nigella’s praise and Paul’s handshake after she was eliminated

‘That moment alone was worth being in the tent’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Shannon has revealed what the Great British Bake Off judges told her after she was eliminated from the tent, and it sounds like a pretty lovely way to go.

The project planner from Gloucestershire was the latest baker to leave the show, after a difficult technical challenge left her fearing her time in the tent was coming to an end.

Channel 4

Speaking about her exit on spin-off show Second Helpings, Shannon said she had a feeling her time was up before Alison Hammond announced her elimination.

“It was incredibly emotional. Deep down, I had a feeling it was coming, after the technical challenge, I just knew.”

She admitted she was particularly gutted because she’d had other bakes in mind which she thought could have helped save her.

“I was gutted, especially because I’d originally planned to make lemon meringue pies or my chocolate fudge cake, and either of those might have saved me.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go to plan.

“The lemons just weren’t ripe enough, and they gave my cake a strange aftertaste. I thought my showstopper might pull me back, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Via Channel 4

And then came the moment every baker absolutely dreads.

“Then Alison announced it was me going home. I held it together, even though inside I wanted to scream and burst into tears.”

Shannon said she tried to keep it together for the other bakers, who were also visibly upset by her departure.

“I wanted to stay strong for the bakers. Everyone was shocked. They all came over to hug me, and they sang the cup song, our little tradition whenever someone left the tent. It meant the world.”

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding were among the first to comfort her, but it was Nigella Lawson’s words which really stuck with Shannon.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Shannon Amy ✨ GBBO S17 (@itsshannonamy_)

“Alison and Noel ran over first and gave me the biggest squeeze. Nigella came over, looked me straight in the eyes, and told me what a lovely person I am and what a talented baker I am.

“My heart stopped. Hearing that from someone who has been such a huge inspiration to me… that moment alone was worth being in the tent.

“And I finally got my Nigella hug, what an honour. Paul came over and gave me a big squeeze too.”

Shannon also had nothing but nice things to say about Paul after getting the famous handshake she’d asked him for.

“I will say, Paul’s a lovely guy!”

Despite the disappointment of leaving, Shannon said her time on Bake Off had completely changed her outlook.

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Featured image via Channel 4, Instagram

More on: Bake Off Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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