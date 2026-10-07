Bake Off’s Audience Choice Week has shaken up the schedule, but Bread Week is still coming

2 days ago

Bake Off has switched things up for week three of the competition, with viewers getting to decide what the bakers would face in the tent.

Week three introduced Audience Choice week, a first for the show which saw the public decide what challenges the contestants would have to tackle.

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Rather than the usual solo baking in the tent, Tuesday’s episode began with the contestants joined by a member of their family or someone close to them for the Signature challenge.

Partners, siblings, cousins and mums all made an appearance, meaning the famously cramped Bake Off tent suddenly had 22 people inside it instead of the usual 11.

It was a fairly dramatic departure from the traditional Bake Off formula. The show has experimented with its themes over the years, whether that’s Halloween week, Mexican week or 70s week, but letting the audience decide the challenges takes things to another level.

Some viewers weren’t exactly begging for more, though.

what is the point in a technical where everyone is making something different?? the whole point is that they all make the *same* thing to show their technical ability?? if they’re all different how do you rate them!!! #GBBO — Amyyy (@amyhewitson_) October 6, 2026

One person took to Twitter to question pretty much every aspect of the new series, writing: “I am a die hard Bake Off fan, but WHAT is this season. Why are there relatives in the tent, why can they see what they’re baking in the technical, why can no one seemingly bake that well, what have you done to my fave show?!”

Another person was even more blunt about the decision to mess with the show, saying: “The format wasn’t broken so whaaaat are they doing!!”

This is meant to be an individual Bake Off competition, not Family Fortunes. Just because the public suggests something doesn’t make it a good idea. #GBBO — Moo & Drew (@MooAndDrew) October 6, 2026

There was at least one person willing to give the audience-led challenges a chance. They wrote: “I don’t mind the idea of audience choosing the signature and showstopper, but the technical didn’t quite work and the family members joining was not good. I hope they don’t do that again.”

If you were watching and wondering whether Bread Week had been quietly banished forever, thankfully, you can put the panic to bed. The themes for the coming weeks are being kept secret for now, but Bread Week is confirmed to be happening next week.

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Featured image via Channel 4