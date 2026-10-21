Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

She’s one of the last two women in the tent

30 minutes ago

There are only two women left in the Great British Bake Off tent, with Clara and Connie still battling it out for the series 17 crown. Clara has already made herself a firm favourite thanks to her colourful bakes and vibey personality.

The 24-year-old marketing graduate from Hertfordshire has been bringing plenty of personality to the tent, with her bright designs and fresh fruit flavours making her bakes stand out.

Originally from Aveiro in Portugal, Clara moved to the UK aged 18 to study marketing. She only started baking cakes around two years ago, initially using it as a creative outlet before trying her hand at Portuguese classics, including Tarte de Nata, for her British husband Kieran and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

After Tuesday’s episode, Clara took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the latest challenges, writing: “Ok.. yes tough week but I LOVEDDDDD DOING DESSERTS.”

She also made sure to send some love to fellow contestant Yan who left the tent, adding: “Also Yan I love you”.

There’s plenty happening in Clara’s life outside the tent, too. She married her husband Kieran in July in the Lake District, and recently revealed on TikTok that the pair will soon be moving to Georgia in the United States after he landed a job there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

Clara studied at the University of Hertfordshire in St Albans, where she was also a cheerleader on the university team. When she’s not baking, Clara is happiest around animals, including her spaniel Gigi and pygmy hedgehog Pecan. She’s also described herself as a “fantasy girly”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

With Clara and Connie now the last two women standing in the tent, we’ll have to see whether Clara’s bakes and sunny personality can take her all the way to the final.

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Featured image via Channel 4, Instagram