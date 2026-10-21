The Tab

Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

She’s one of the last two women in the tent

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

There are only two women left in the Great British Bake Off tent, with Clara and Connie still battling it out for the series 17 crown. Clara has already made herself a firm favourite thanks to her colourful bakes and vibey personality.

Via Channel 4

The 24-year-old marketing graduate from Hertfordshire has been bringing plenty of personality to the tent, with her bright designs and fresh fruit flavours making her bakes stand out.

Originally from Aveiro in Portugal, Clara moved to the UK aged 18 to study marketing. She only started baking cakes around two years ago, initially using it as a creative outlet before trying her hand at Portuguese classics, including Tarte de Nata, for her British husband Kieran and his family.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

After Tuesday’s episode, Clara took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the latest challenges, writing: “Ok.. yes tough week but I LOVEDDDDD DOING DESSERTS.”

She also made sure to send some love to fellow contestant Yan who left the tent, adding: “Also Yan I love you”.

There’s plenty happening in Clara’s life outside the tent, too. She married her husband Kieran in July in the Lake District, and recently revealed on TikTok that the pair will soon be moving to Georgia in the United States after he landed a job there.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

Clara studied at the University of Hertfordshire in St Albans, where she was also a cheerleader on the university team. When she’s not baking, Clara is happiest around animals, including her spaniel Gigi and pygmy hedgehog Pecan. She’s also described herself as a “fantasy girly”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Clara Satchell-Silva GBBO (@claragbbo)

With Clara and Connie now the last two women standing in the tent, we’ll have to see whether Clara’s bakes and sunny personality can take her all the way to the final.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Channel 4, Instagram

More on: Bake Off Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

Nigella refusing to take smaller bites on Bake Off is more important than you might think

Paul Hollywood’s actual flatbread recipe proves how hard the Technical on Bake Off was

Latest

‘Most people think we’re mad’: Nottingham students plan race across the Atlantic

Eloise O'Neill

James and Noah will be one of the youngest teams to take on the race

Sheffield MP calls for abandoned university buildings to be sold

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan

Abtisam Mohamed has called on Sheffield Hallam University to include affordable and social housing within its redevelopment

the great british bake off nigella lawson at work and also paul alison noel

Bake Off’s Paul, Alison and Noel detail what Nigella Lawson is like to worth with

Claudia Cox

Noel Fielding compared her to Cleopatra

The October Slump- Why Can Autumn at Uni Feel So Bleak?

Luka Shaw

We’ve all got the Bristol Blues again…

Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

Hebe Hancock

She’s one of the last two women in the tent

As Christa Pike recovers from failed execution, her accomplice Shadolla Peterson has moved on

Kieran Galpin

Shadolla stood watch as Christa and her boyfriend carried out the murder

Cardiff Met and USW rank in the top 10 most sexually active universities in the UK

Seren Williams

Cardiff students are clearly keeping busy, and it’s not just with uni work

What the Off Campus characters would look like as University of Birmingham freshers

Lauren Smith

Which characters would actually fit in at UoB?

Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

Claudia Cox

He described his exist as ‘bittersweet’

It’s been three weeks since Christa Pike’s botched lethal injection – this is how she is today

Hayley Soen

She has had a ‘profound turnaround’ 

James Acaster quit social media because he found it draining, years before Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he’s now viral

The Carrie White problem: Hollywood can’t imagine a fat girl deserving our sympathy

Kieran Galpin

Mike Flanagan’s new Carrie show continues this long and infuriating tradition

‘People just don’t like you’: Romesh’s take amidst claims of a Celebrity Traitors feud is spot on

Kieran Galpin

It has been claimed that James Acaster was made to feel uncomfortable

Timeline of Samie and Tyrique’s relationship explained, as she shares statement about baby news

Hayley Soen

She’s four months pregnant

West Midlands mayor responds after thousands oppose plans threatening Birmingham music venues

Victoria Hope

The response comes after a protest party on Sunday 11th October hosted by vulnerable music hubs

From fresher to uni veteran: Five things I wish I’d known

Fleur Tuppin

Nothing lasts forever (except the lore)

love is blind michaella

An investigation into how boujie Michaella’s life actually is beyond Love Is Blind

Claudia Cox

Well, she did announce she was high maintenance

love is blind us season 11 malaine wilson wilnie

Love Is Blind’s Wilson and Wilnie explain the circumstances of Malaine’s ‘difficult’ exit

Claudia Cox

‘We could have had that conversation’

Newcastle University student left in tears after robbery

Samuel Illis

The student was described as ‘crying and emotional’ on the ground after the attack

The worst day ever: University of Birmingham student edition

Sabrina Sanfilippo

Welcome to the one day that every UoB student prays not to encounter, but will inevitably experience in one way or another