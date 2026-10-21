As Christa Pike recovers from failed execution, her accomplice Shadolla Peterson has moved on

Shadolla stood watch as Christa and her boyfriend carried out the murder

30 minutes ago

Though Christa Pike is by far the most famous following her failed execution, two other individuals were involved in the murder of Colleen Slemmer: Shadolla Peterson and Tadaryl Shipp.

The three of them were students at Knoxville Job Corps when Christa became convinced that Colleen was trying to steal her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl. They devised a plan, luring the teenager to a remote wooded area where Christa and her then-boyfriend proceeded to torture and kill her. As it was happening, Shadolla Peterson stood watch.

Though all three were arrested in connection with the murder, Shadolla reached a plea deal in exchange for testimony against her friends. In turn, Christa got the death penalty and Tadaryl got life in prison on account of him being 17 at the time. He’s since turned his life around, mentoring other inmates and hoping to open a food truck upon his release.

Where is Shadolla Peterson now?

In exchange for testifying against Tadaryl Shipp and Christa Pike, Shadolla Peterson recieved 460 days in jail and a six-year probation sentence. At the time, Colleen Slemmer shared her frustration with the decision.

“I’m very, very angry about it. I think the state should ask the parents what they (the state) should do,” she said. “I think if they gave her a trial or some kind of thing with a judge and jury, she probably would have gotten more.”

After her release from prison, Shadolla Peterson served her six years’ probation in Cleveland, Tennessee, with an extended stay at a hotel, The Sun US reported.

Though she’s never spoken out about Christa and doesn’t appear to have a digital footprint, there are a few details about her that have been made public. For instance, between 2006 and 2012, she attended Chattanooga State Technical College with a specialisation in beauty.

She then opened The Essence of Beauty, a Tennessee business offering natural skin and hair-care products, which she has been the CEO of since 2011. Services are said to include chemical treatments, skincare and hair texturising.

Shadolla also got married, changing her name to Shadolla Utsu, and she suffered the loss of her sister in 2018.

It’s still unclear what will happen to Christa after her failed execution.

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Featured image credit: WBIR/Channel 10 and Tennessee Department of Correction