The October Slump- Why Can Autumn at Uni Feel So Bleak?

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We all know about Blue Monday. The most depressing day of the year, when the Christmas season and New Year’s Day have passed, only to be remembered by a slightly expanded waistline and a crater in your bank account. The good times are over and the new year looms like a mountain to be conquered. For students, our version of the January Blues tends to arrive a little earlier.

As trips to the pub on warm summer nights give way to freezing walks to 9 am lectures, the mood on campus starts to shift. The last days of summer and the end of the freshers’ season fade into October, and several pressures begin to converge on us.

Deadlines

For one thing, deadlines start to feel more tangible. By week five, the dread of assignments may start to take shape in your mind. Indeed, one of the things which feels so paralysing about this time of year is that, whilst assignment deadlines are starting to feel serious, for many of us they don’t yet quite feel serious enough to do anything about it. And where does that leave us? Stuck between being stressed about exams and just not having the motivation to act on it.

It goes without saying that the academic pressures of this time of year are compounded by the changing weather. Who wants to get out of bed at 8 am and go to a seminar they haven’t done the reading for when it means hiking through Arctic gusts to get to uni?

The science behind it

Of course, the weather does literally interact with our biology, meaning there may be a scientific explanation for our collective mood drop. Whilst everyone experiences changing seasons differently, the lower levels of light we are exposed to can have a strong impact on mood-regulating hormones. This can cause feelings of sluggishness, low energy and hopelessness. If you have ever felt this way, you certainly aren’t alone. A 2024 study found that students are facing the highest rates of seasonal affective disorder ever, with cases surging by 114% between September and October.

Your social life

Also, let’s face it: your social life takes a hit. Sitting inside at the pub just isn’t as good as a pub garden. Over summer, making plans was effortless. A quick drink on the Downs would spiral into a whole evening. When it’s dark by 5 pm and drizzling, getting people out of the house hardly seems worth it, and the less you go out, the easier it becomes to just stay in. It’s a slippery slope because spontaneous catch-ups are often the highlight of our week. Without them, the term can feel like nothing more than the endless drudgery of lectures, deadlines and assessments.

The positives: things to look forward to

So where’s the positive spin? Well, unlike the real Blue Monday, we still have plenty to look forward to! Reading Week is just around the corner, and whilst obviously there will be plenty of work to be getting on with, for many of us it is a chance to get some much-needed R&R.

Although October can often feel a bit bleak, it can actually be a pretty great time of year. Redland and Clifton look straight out of Stars Hollow these days, and we can all channel a bit of Rory Gilmore to help get us out of bed and into the classroom. Plus, Halloween is right round the corner! Whether your thing is getting dressed up and hitting the club, carving pumpkins with your flat or staying in for a horror marathon, there are plenty of reasons to put uni out of your mind for a bit and embrace the season.

Do what you can to stay on top of work, socialise with your flatmates and try to make it to that 9 am. Get started with the “not serious enough to act on” assignments early and expose yourself to as much daylight as you can. This time of year can certainly feel rough, but it doesn’t have to be. Of course, these problems can be very real, so if you really are struggling, don’t forget to check out the Uni’s mental health support services. Otherwise, get out there and make the most of Autumnal Bristol in all its glory. Go and see the deer at Ashton Court, take a walk to the Suspension Bridge, or go up Cabot Tower. You won’t be at uni forever.

If anyone is struggling with the themes mentioned in this article, please contact the University Mental Health Support Services:

Student counselling service- One at a Time Counselling – University of Bristol

Counselling with Nilaari- +44 (0)117 952 5742

TalkCampus- TalkCampus app