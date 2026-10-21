The Tab

The October Slump- Why Can Autumn at Uni Feel So Bleak?

We’ve all got the Bristol Blues again…

Luka Shaw | Opinion

We all know about Blue Monday. The most depressing day of the year, when the Christmas season and New Year’s Day have passed, only to be remembered by a slightly expanded waistline and a crater in your bank account. The good times are over and the new year looms like a mountain to be conquered. For students, our version of the January Blues tends to arrive a little earlier.

As trips to the pub on warm summer nights give way to freezing walks to 9 am lectures, the mood on campus starts to shift. The last days of summer and the end of the freshers’ season fade into October, and several pressures begin to converge on us.

Deadlines

For one thing, deadlines start to feel more tangible. By week five, the dread of assignments may start to take shape in your mind. Indeed, one of the things which feels so paralysing about this time of year is that, whilst assignment deadlines are starting to feel serious, for many of us they don’t yet quite feel serious enough to do anything about it. And where does that leave us? Stuck between being stressed about exams and just not having the motivation to act on it. 

It goes without saying that the academic pressures of this time of year are compounded by the changing weather. Who wants to get out of bed at 8 am and go to a seminar they haven’t done the reading for when it means hiking through Arctic gusts to get to uni? 

The science behind it 

Of course, the weather does literally interact with our biology, meaning there may be a scientific explanation for our collective mood drop. Whilst everyone experiences changing seasons differently, the lower levels of light we are exposed to can have a strong impact on mood-regulating hormones. This can cause feelings of sluggishness, low energy and hopelessness. If you have ever felt this way, you certainly aren’t alone. A 2024 study found that students are facing the highest rates of seasonal affective disorder ever, with cases surging by 114% between September and October. 

Your social life

Also, let’s face it: your social life takes a hit. Sitting inside at the pub just isn’t as good as a pub garden. Over summer, making plans was effortless. A quick drink on the Downs would spiral into a whole evening. When it’s dark by 5 pm and drizzling, getting people out of the house hardly seems worth it, and the less you go out, the easier it becomes to just stay in. It’s a slippery slope because spontaneous catch-ups are often the highlight of our week. Without them, the term can feel like nothing more than the endless drudgery of lectures, deadlines and assessments. 

The positives: things to look forward to 

So where’s the positive spin? Well, unlike the real Blue Monday, we still have plenty to look forward to! Reading Week is just around the corner, and whilst obviously there will be plenty of work to be getting on with, for many of us it is a chance to get some much-needed R&R. 

Although October can often feel a bit bleak, it can actually be a pretty great time of year. Redland and Clifton look straight out of Stars Hollow these days, and we can all channel a bit of Rory Gilmore to help get us out of bed and into the classroom. Plus, Halloween is right round the corner! Whether your thing is getting dressed up and hitting the club, carving pumpkins with your flat or staying in for a horror marathon, there are plenty of reasons to put uni out of your mind for a bit and embrace the season. 

Do what you can to stay on top of work, socialise with your flatmates and try to make it to that 9 am. Get started with the “not serious enough to act on” assignments early and expose yourself to as much daylight as you can. This time of year can certainly feel rough, but it doesn’t have to be. Of course, these problems can be very real, so if you really are struggling, don’t forget to check out the Uni’s mental health support services. Otherwise, get out there and make the most of Autumnal Bristol in all its glory. Go and see the deer at Ashton Court, take a walk to the Suspension Bridge, or go up Cabot Tower. You won’t be at uni forever. 

If anyone is struggling with the themes mentioned in this article, please contact the University Mental Health Support Services:

Student counselling service- One at a Time Counselling – University of Bristol 

Counselling with Nilaari- +44 (0)117 952 5742 

TalkCampus- TalkCampus app 

 

Luka Shaw | Opinion
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
Latest

‘Most people think we’re mad’: Nottingham students plan race across the Atlantic

Eloise O'Neill

James and Noah will be one of the youngest teams to take on the race

Sheffield MP calls for abandoned university buildings to be sold

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan

Abtisam Mohamed has called on Sheffield Hallam University to include affordable and social housing within its redevelopment

the great british bake off nigella lawson at work and also paul alison noel

Bake Off’s Paul, Alison and Noel detail what Nigella Lawson is like to worth with

Claudia Cox

Noel Fielding compared her to Cleopatra

The October Slump- Why Can Autumn at Uni Feel So Bleak?

Luka Shaw

We’ve all got the Bristol Blues again…

Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

Hebe Hancock

She’s one of the last two women in the tent

As Christa Pike recovers from failed execution, her accomplice Shadolla Peterson has moved on

Kieran Galpin

Shadolla stood watch as Christa and her boyfriend carried out the murder

Cardiff Met and USW rank in the top 10 most sexually active universities in the UK

Seren Williams

Cardiff students are clearly keeping busy, and it’s not just with uni work

What the Off Campus characters would look like as University of Birmingham freshers

Lauren Smith

Which characters would actually fit in at UoB?

Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

Claudia Cox

He described his exist as ‘bittersweet’

It’s been three weeks since Christa Pike’s botched lethal injection – this is how she is today

Hayley Soen

She has had a ‘profound turnaround’ 

James Acaster quit social media because he found it draining, years before Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he’s now viral

The Carrie White problem: Hollywood can’t imagine a fat girl deserving our sympathy

Kieran Galpin

Mike Flanagan’s new Carrie show continues this long and infuriating tradition

‘People just don’t like you’: Romesh’s take amidst claims of a Celebrity Traitors feud is spot on

Kieran Galpin

It has been claimed that James Acaster was made to feel uncomfortable

Timeline of Samie and Tyrique’s relationship explained, as she shares statement about baby news

Hayley Soen

She’s four months pregnant

West Midlands mayor responds after thousands oppose plans threatening Birmingham music venues

Victoria Hope

The response comes after a protest party on Sunday 11th October hosted by vulnerable music hubs

From fresher to uni veteran: Five things I wish I’d known

Fleur Tuppin

Nothing lasts forever (except the lore)

love is blind michaella

An investigation into how boujie Michaella’s life actually is beyond Love Is Blind

Claudia Cox

Well, she did announce she was high maintenance

love is blind us season 11 malaine wilson wilnie

Love Is Blind’s Wilson and Wilnie explain the circumstances of Malaine’s ‘difficult’ exit

Claudia Cox

‘We could have had that conversation’

Newcastle University student left in tears after robbery

Samuel Illis

The student was described as ‘crying and emotional’ on the ground after the attack

The worst day ever: University of Birmingham student edition

Sabrina Sanfilippo

Welcome to the one day that every UoB student prays not to encounter, but will inevitably experience in one way or another