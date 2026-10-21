Bake Off’s Paul, Alison and Noel detail what Nigella Lawson is like to work with

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Viewers are loving having Nigella Lawson on The Great British Bake Off. But what’s it actually like to be in the presence of the domestic goddess herself? Her fellow judge Paul Hollywood and the presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding have gone into detail about what Nigella Lawson was like to work with on Bake Off.

Nigella Lawson had an unusual nickname for Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond called Nigella “unbelievable” and “amazing” to work with on The Great British Bake Off. She shared on the Dish Podcast: “She is so beautiful. When she walked in, everyone just stops in their tracks … She’s so lovely as well. Really nice.”

Apparently, Nigella does have a bit of an unexpected nickname for Alison. “She calls me her ‘bride’. I don’t know how to tell her that I’m not comfortable. I just leave it,” she joked.

According to Alison Hammond, Nigella has brought her own food to the set, including “salty granola”, “this massive cool bag of lovely cheese” and “incredible” bread.

Noel Fielding compared Nigella to Cleopatra

Noel Fielding also described on Dish what Nigella gets up to in her downtime on the set of Bake Off. “We have these little sort of shepherd’s huts,” he said, “and they all face each other, and you can just see Nigella in her shepherd’s hut reading. She’s got a stack of books and she lies like Cleopatra would lie on a chaise lounge.

“And sometimes as you’re walking along, she summons you in. And you sort of kneel down at her feet, because she lies across the whole thing, so there’s nowhere to sit – like a child in assembly.”

I can absolutely picture this.

Paul called Nigella ‘very warm’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)

Paul Hollywood has also spoken about how working with Nigella on Bake Off compared to his time with the former judges Prue Leith and Mary Berry.

He told the Radio Times: “Mary was different to Prue, Prue was different to Nigella and Nigella is different to Mary. They each bring their own character to it, and Nigella is a very warm person, especially to the bakers. More so than Mary was, and I think more akin to Prue.

“There’s a very nurturing nature to Nigella, which was quite strong this year. Whereas me, I suppose I’m the constant. So I remain in my position of being constructively critical.”

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Featured image via Channel 4