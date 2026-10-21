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Sheffield MP calls for abandoned university buildings to be sold

Abtisam Mohamed has called on Sheffield Hallam University to include affordable and social housing within its redevelopment

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan | News

Abtisam Mohamed has called for abandoned university buildings to be sold and used for social housing. 

The Labour MP’s call has come during the universities’ consultation on the future of Collegiate campus, arguing  the site could help meet Sheffield’s need for homes whilst protecting green space and heritage.

In a letter to university bosses, she said: “The release of land at Collegiate Campus presents an important opportunity to help address Sheffield’s housing needs.”

“While I recognise that housing development is likely to form part of the site, it is important that this includes a meaningful proportion of genuinely affordable homes.”

The buildings have become abandoned after Sheffield Hallam University moved most of its teaching away from the Collegiate area, near Ecclesall road, to the new Howard street development. 

In response to Mohamed’s letter, Sheffield Hallam University said: “We recognise that Collegiate is a important part of Sheffield, located within the Broomhall Conservation Area with a distinctive green and historic character value,”

“We want to be a good neighbour and engage openly throughout this process. Therefore, we have and continue to actively seek and welcome the views of residents, community representatives, our staff and students.”

Mohamed’s call follows a similar one by Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts who argued back in 2025 that surplus university buildings should be used for housing rather then removing proposed homes from green-belt land. 

The properties expected to be released include; Oak Lodge, Mundella House and Montgomery House which are each listed by “Historic England”. And additional buildings such as; Southbourne, Whitehouse, The Mews, Parkholme and the separate Woodville Hall site on Broomhall Road.

No final decision has been announced regarding the sale or redevelopment of the buildings. 

Featured image via Google Maps

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan | News
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