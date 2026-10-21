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Cardiff Met and USW rank in the top 10 most sexually active universities in the UK

Cardiff students are clearly keeping busy, and it’s not just with uni work

Seren Williams | News

Cardiff Metropolitan University and the University of South Wales have ranked among the top 10 most sexually active universities in the UK, according to a new survey by Babestation.

The September 2026 report ranked Cardiff Met fifth in the country, with students reporting an average of 6.7 sexual encounters per month. Meanwhile, the University of South Wales (USW) came in sixth, with students reporting an average of 6.5 encounters per month.

So, it looks like Cardiff students have more going on than just lectures, study sessions, and nights out. 

Cardiff MET make the top five

Cardiff MET secured fifth place in the national rankings, with 175 students taking part in the survey, the largest number of respondents among the top 10 universities. 

On average, Cardiff MET students reported three dates over the past three months, alongside 2.2 sexual partners over the previous 12 months. Despite their relatively active dating lives, respondents said they would ideally like to have sex more often, with the average desired sexual encounters sitting at 8.2 times per month. 

USW follows closely

USW was not far behind its Cardiff competitor, taking sixth place in the survey.

The 109 respondents from USW reported an average of 6.5 sexual encounters per month and 2.2 sexual partners over the past year. Students also reported an average of 2.9 dates over the previous three months. 

USW’s ideal number of sexual encounters are eight per month, suggesting that, on average, respondents would like a little more action than they are currently getting.

Taking the first place was the University of Chester, students reported an average of 7.8 sexual encounters per month. The University of Plymouth came second with 7.5, then Liverpool Hope University in third place with 7.2. Loughborough University took fourth place, leaving Cardiff MET and USW next in the rankings.

What does the study say about student dating in general?

Conducted by Babestation in September 2026, the study collected anonymous responses from more than 6,100 students across over 100 UK universities, asking 16 questions about their dating lives, sexual activity, and romantic preferences,

The report also found that only 22 per cent of Gen Z respondents are actively looking for a partner, while 41 per cent are happy to remain single.  These figures only reflect those who took part, rather than every student at each university.

Still, with Cardiff MET fifth and USW sixth, Cardiff’s student dating scene seems to be doing pretty well on paper.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Canva

Seren Williams | News
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