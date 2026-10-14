The Tab

Cardiff meme page responds to criticism, claiming controversial post was ‘calling people out’

Cardiff Uni Banter shared a post ‘addressing misinformation’ following boycott calls

Mischa Denney-Richards | News

TW: This article includes mentions of SA and rape

A Cardiff student meme page has responded after people urged each other to boycott it over a “disgusting” post detailing an alleged sexual assault. 

In screenshots seen by The Cardiff Tab last week, the original post shared by Cardiff Uni Banter appeared to feature a user-submitted comment about somebody having sex with a woman as she had a seizure.

In response to the backlash associated with the post, Cardiff Uni Banter took to Instagram yesterday (13th October), sharing a post titled “addressing misinformation,” where it referred to its choice to share the confession as “calling people out who have acted horrendously.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardiff Uni Banter (@cardiffunibanter)

The meme page also posted on its Instagram Story, asking followers how it should deal with submissions “calling out sexual assault” and claiming it “wants to get this right.”

It also shared a series of confessions, asking viewers whether they should have “silenced” the people who submitted them.

One previous submission described an incident where where a group of six guys were “spanking” people in a nightclub, above which the page asked: “Should we have silenced the person who said this?”

The page’s full statement on one of its Instagram Stories read: “We stand up for victims not by covering up the truth but by calling perpetrators out.

“That’s not ‘trivialising’, it’s giving a voice to people who might not be able to go through official channels but still want their voices to be heard.

“While we appreciate our page name is Cardiff Uni Banter, that doesn’t mean people can’t submit heartfelt, deep or very serious things. To say it’s trivialising, or that people can’t tell what is and isn’t banter is an insult to your intelligence, implying you can’t judge things for yourself.

“It should’t need explaining, it should be glaringly obvious that calling out people at [a nightclub] or being predatory and calling out someone who confessed to assaulting someone with a medical condition is the right thing to do, yet a few people completely distorted what had been posted, while not actually showing you it of course.” 

Responding to this statement, one commenter said:  “You are right that this behaviour is ‘not on,’ but that does not justify circulating such situation on a page primarily associated with drama and gossip.

Another user commented: “This is a terrible response. You do not ‘call out’ these people in any way by posting what you do, instead you give their nonsense a platform.”

Cardiff Uni Banter has 14,000 Instagram followers, and posts dating back to January 2025. It describes itself as sharing “the best confessions, memes and banter in Cardiff” and encourages Cardiff students to submit “confessions” via an online form.

Cardiff Uni Banter told The Cardiff Tab: “Our posts call out misconduct, they serve as a way for people to have their voices heard. However, we appreciate that these may be upsetting to people so will be adding in trigger warnings and links to support resources.”

If you or someone you know is affected by this news, you can seek support via Samaritans, or Cardiff University’s wellbeing support.

Featured image via Instagram 

Mischa Denney-Richards | News
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