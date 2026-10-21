The Tab
the great british bake off mo mahir

An analysis of Bake Off icon Mo’s baking experience, since he shunned bread and biscuits

His former teacher clarified what he actually does bake

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Mo Mahir from The Great British Bake Off has gained a lot of attention for his comments on all the things he doesn’t like baking. He called bread and butter pudding “a war recipe”, and biscuits “for old people”. Mo even dared tell Paul Hollywood, who built his career on bread: “I’ve never made bread before. I just have this idea of bread being, like, really boring and sad.” To fill the time on Dessert Week, he doodled Paul. So, what does Mo from Bake Off actually like to bake? What experience did he have when he applied for the show? Here’s an investigation.

Mo has been baking for ages

He was 21 years old when he competed on Bake Off (he’s 22 now). But we have evidence Mo didn’t just wake up one day and decide he would be on Bake Off.

Mo has been interesting in baking for years. He did a GCSE and an A-Level in food tech.

Sam Hayes was Mo’s food tech teacher at George Salter Academy in West Bromwich. Sam Hayes told the BBC: “”I’ll always remember being brought some of the delicious treats Mo had baked at home, a very welcome perk of having such a talented student. He always was an absolutely amazing baker while he was at school.

“He was very much self-taught from a young age … it was always cakes for him, so I knew he’d do well.”

There you go.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mo (@mo.mahirr)

Mo’s expertise lies in cakes

Well, we know Mo is not a fan of bread. He said on Bake Off: “When it comes to bread, I’ve got no experience … I just watched, like, three TikToks, and was like, ‘That’s it. I’m going to do this.'”

He made his cousin’s wedding cake, which looks beautiful.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mo (@mo.mahirr)

Mo is also accomplished at making very Instagrammable brunches, as these highlights from his stories demonstrate:

the great british bake off mo cakes brunch

Ta-da!
(Images via Instagram)

He may have had other things on…

For many TV show competitions, the contestants are cut off from reality for weeks (or even months) But Bake Off participants carry on with their day jobs while the show is filmed.

Mo is in his final year of a law degree at Birmingham City University. He was revising for his end-of-year exams at the same time as he was competing on The Great British Bake Off. 

It’s easy for Bake Off viewers watching at home to say that they would’ve learned everything there was to know about bread before going on the show. It might be harder to do that in reality if you also have university exams to cram for.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured images via Channel 4 and @mo.mahirr / Instagram

More on: Bake Off Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

the great british bake off nigella lawson at work and also paul alison noel

Bake Off’s Paul, Alison and Noel detail what Nigella Lawson is like to work with

Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

Latest

One more reason to love Celebrity Traitors’ Michael Sheen: How he spends his fortune

Kieran Galpin

Celebrities, take note

the great british bake off mo mahir

An analysis of Bake Off icon Mo’s baking experience, since he shunned bread and biscuits

Claudia Cox

His former teacher clarified what he actually does bake

James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan have a long history beyond Celebrity Traitors ‘feud’

Hebe Hancock

‘You’re a mate and I’m a fan’

Celebrity Traitor James Acaster addressed Rob Beckett relationship weeks before ‘teasing’ claims

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Romesh were described as ‘very different people’ away from the cameras

‘Most people think we’re mad’: Nottingham student plans row across the Atlantic

Eloise O'Neill

Notts student James and his friend Noah will be one of the youngest teams to take on the race

Sheffield MP calls for abandoned university buildings to be sold

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan

Abtisam Mohamed has called on Sheffield Hallam University to include affordable and social housing within its redevelopment

the great british bake off nigella lawson at work and also paul alison noel

Bake Off’s Paul, Alison and Noel detail what Nigella Lawson is like to work with

Claudia Cox

Noel Fielding compared her to Cleopatra

The October Slump- Why Can Autumn at Uni Feel So Bleak?

Luka Shaw

We’ve all got the Bristol Blues again…

Bake Off’s vibey Clara has big plans after the show, including a huge move to America

Hebe Hancock

She’s one of the last two women in the tent

As Christa Pike recovers from failed execution, her accomplice Shadolla Peterson has moved on

Kieran Galpin

Shadolla stood watch as Christa and her boyfriend carried out the murder

Cardiff Met and USW rank in the top 10 most sexually active universities in the UK

Seren Williams

Cardiff students are clearly keeping busy, and it’s not just with uni work

What the Off Campus characters would look like as University of Birmingham freshers

Lauren Smith

Which characters would actually fit in at UoB?

Bake Off’s Yannis felt ‘a strange sense of relief’ after he went out in Dessert Week

Claudia Cox

He described his exist as ‘bittersweet’

It’s been three weeks since Christa Pike’s botched lethal injection – this is how she is today

Hayley Soen

She has had a ‘profound turnaround’ 

James Acaster quit social media because he found it draining, years before Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he’s now viral

The Carrie White problem: Hollywood can’t imagine a fat girl deserving our sympathy

Kieran Galpin

Mike Flanagan’s new Carrie show continues this long and infuriating tradition

‘People just don’t like you’: Romesh’s take amidst claims of a Celebrity Traitors feud is spot on

Kieran Galpin

It has been claimed that James Acaster was made to feel uncomfortable

Timeline of Samie and Tyrique’s relationship explained, as she shares statement about baby news

Hayley Soen

She’s four months pregnant

West Midlands mayor responds after thousands oppose plans threatening Birmingham music venues

Victoria Hope

The response comes after a protest party on Sunday 11th October hosted by vulnerable music hubs

From fresher to uni veteran: Five things I wish I’d known

Fleur Tuppin

Nothing lasts forever (except the lore)