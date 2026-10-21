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Celebrity Traitor James Acaster addressed Rob Beckett relationship weeks before ‘teasing’ claims

Rob and Romesh were described as ‘very different people’ away from the cameras

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

As people continue to discuss the claims that James Acaster was made to feel uncomfortable on The Celebrity Traitors set, it might be worth looking at what James Acaster has actually said about Rob Beckett. 

We’re a small island in the grand scheme of things, so many of The Celebrity Traitors comedians have been in each other’s circles for years. Despite that, sources claimed that Rob and Romesh Ranganathan forced their co-star to complain to production about incessant “teasing”. 

“Rob and Romesh’s gags were all meant in good humour, but James just didn’t see it that way. They’re completely different characters, and obviously with Rob and Romesh being such close friends away from the show, it meant they were totally on the same page and he just wasn’t,” the source told the MailOnline

“Rob seemed to have a habit of winding people up. Whether he fully intended to or not is up for debate, but he’s not always as upbeat as he is on the TV.”

But the vibe of the actual comedians is totally different, with reps for Rob and Romesh stating, “These claims are completely untrue and couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Credit: BBC

The claims must be rubbish, because James spoke highly of Rob 

Ahead of The Celebrity Traitors season two, James Acaster spoke to Chortle about his relationship with Rob Beckett. 

“Rob is one of my best friends, and we’ve worked together for a decade now,” he said. 

He was a little nervous about competing with his friend, largely because of the financial implications it could have in the long run. 

“It can’t be the end of the relationship because it’s financially beneficial. But I think if it wasn’t financially beneficial, then it could be the end of the friendship,” he joked. 

When asked whether he could betray his friend on Traitors, James admitted, “In a heartbeat, yeah”, which he actually saw play out in last week’s episode. RIP. 

Rob echoed similar thoughts before the show started airing, revealing: “Romesh, obviously everyone knows we’re such good friends, but Joe Lycett and James Acaster, I did gigs with them nearly 20 years ago, in pubs in Soho in front of eight people, and now all of a sudden we’re in this situation.”

Of course, their statements before the show started airing don’t necessarily discount the idea of “teasing” on the set. But then again, why would you gas someone up so much if you’re not friends? 

It doesn’t quite make sense. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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