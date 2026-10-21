Five free things to in Liverpool this autumn

When the student finance is running low these activities will keep you occupied x

2 hours ago

There are tons of things to do in Liverpool, but it gets to a certain point in the year when the student finance starts running low and you can’t justify dropping another £30 on a new brunch spot that TikTok said you simply had to RUN not walk to.

These five activities will keep you occupied with cute autumnal days out that won’t break the bank.

Take a walk through Sefton Park

Sefton Park is a great place to visit all year round, from picnics on the green during the summer to wrapping up in a big coat and chunky scarf to walk around the lake in the autumn. It’s the perfect place to take a breather from the busyness of the city centre.

Throw in some window shopping on Lark Lane, and you have yourself the perfect cozy autumn day out!

Explore the River of Light on the docks

The annual River of Light is back again! Running from Friday the 23rd of October until Sunday the 1st of November, it features 13 free light and sound installations running throughout the city centre and along the docks.

It’s the perfect free date or activity for you and your housemates.

Study in Liverpool Central Library

If you want to unleash your inner academic weapon for the best study session possible, there is no better place to do so than the Liverpool Central Library. The gorgeous interior of the Picton Reading Room will have you forgetting the Sydney Jones. Its complete silence offers the best place to lock in and work on assignments.

Visit the Walker Art Gallery

The Walker Art Gallery offers free entry to the public, where you can immerse yourself in paintings spanning from the Renaissance era up to the present day.

With rooms full of gorgeous sculptures and decorative art exhibits, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this stunning gallery. A perfect day out for rainy autumn days, and it’s also in a very central location!

Visit the Liverpool Cathedral

Liverpool’s cathedrals are two of the most prominent landmarks here. The Anglican Cathedral is particularly iconic as the biggest cathedral in Britain.

However, many people don’t know that entry to the cathedrals are completely free. For a fun, free side quest this autumn head down for a wander. The stunning interior will leave you in awe, and imagining yourself throwing the most glamorous wedding ever seen in there… It’s somewhere every Liverpool student needs to visit before graduating!

Every side quest is worth it if it doesn’t break the bank, so keep yourself occupied and have a blast whilst being financially responsible x