10 things to do in Liverpool that don’t involve drinking

8 hours ago

Whether you’re always sober or sober due to a banging hangover, Liverpool has a range of activities you can enjoy sober. It can be difficult to make new friends if clubbing and pub trips aren’t your vibe, so we’ve rounded up our top ten sober activities in Liverpool that are guaranteed to create bonding experiences.

Roxy Ball Room

If you need icebreaker activities that aren’t just pres at a random flat, take your flatmates to Roxy Ball Room for a bit of healthy competition.

There’s something for everyone there, whether you’re into bowling, crazy golf, pool, darts, or basketball. They also serve mocktail alternatives, and food if you’ve worked up an appetite!

Albert Docks

The Albert Docks are always a beautiful place to visit and go for a stroll – no matter the weather, but they’re truly at their best in the autumn months.

This is when Liverpool hosts the River of Light festival (happening this year 23rd October-1st November). So, if you want to feel more inspired and connected to your community, grab a hot chocolate and visit the River of Light festival.

Sefton Park

A go-to for every Liverpool student who needs to touch some grass is Sefton Park. While it comes alive during the summer, it’s still the perfect place to go on a cosy walk around the autumnal trees, fountains and stepping stones.

It also makes for great photo opportunities – I dare you to find a Liverpool student who hasn’t posted a picture of Sefton Park at least once. The best part of Sefton Park? There will always be friendly dogs that you can show some love to!

Lark Lane

Once you’ve strolled through Sefton Park, it would be a waste of a trip not to visit Lark Lane. Lark Lane hosts some of the best trinket shops if you need decorations for your new room, or another houseplant that you’re inevitably going to kill (we’ve all been there).

Finish the day with sweet treat from one of the many cosy cafes!

Cafes

If you don’t fancy leaving town to get your coffee fix, don’t worry – we have lots of other options for you. Petit Café on Berry Street serves luxurious Parisian hot chocolate, and Rise Brunch serves all-day breakfast and lunch.

If you have a few hours between lectures and don’t fancy spending your whole life in the SJ, try Zaman Coffee House. Located on Mount Pleasant, it’s near most campuses. As a self-identified study spot, it’s more than happy for its customers to stay for as long necessary, so indulge in their hospitality and get yourself a more scenic spot to catch up on your lectures.

Wyld Sauna and spas

Is the academic year already weighing you down? Wyld Sauna on the docks has both a hot sauna and plunge pools – and you can even take a dip in the docks if you’re feeling adventurous! Prices range from £10-15 per visit, making it a great budget-friendly trip!

If you’re looking for a full spa day and can spend a bit more money, Liverpool also has the Titanic Hotel Spa and Jayde Spa if you want to really relax. You can find an entire subterranean sanctuary at the Titanic Hotel Spa, and a range of facilities at the Jayde Spa, all high above Liverpool’s skyline.

Breathtaking views while you unwind, what more could you need?

Explore Liverpool’s culture

Sick of the Sydney Jones and Harold Cohen? Head down to Liverpool Central Library if you fancy a change scenery. It boasts a beautiful reading room where you can catch up on work and live out your dark academia fantasy – I see you Pinterest girls.

If you want to impress your mum when you tell her what you did at the weekend, head over to the Liverpool World Museum or Walker Art Gallery. Immerse yourself in the exhibitions and make sure to check out the planetarium and aquarium before you go.

Even better – they’re both free!

And finally, to live like a true Liverpool tourist, you have to visit the Anglican Cathedral. It not only looks beautiful from the outside, but offers stunning views of Liverpool from the roof – just make sure you’re prepared for stairs before you go!

Crafts

Cosy Kreations host monthly free events – you can bring your own projects or get started on something new using their supplies. These are located in cafes and pubs around Liverpool.

It’s a great opportunity to get crafting with your friends, or even make new ones!

Second-hand and vintage shops

Liverpool is an absolute goldmine for fashion, and Scousers are always setting new global trends. You can take part in some of these by visiting shops such as Resurrection and Pop Boutique on Bold Street for some individual and vintage pieces to wow everyone in your 9ams.

Fancy saving your pennies? Choose charity shops over vintage shops. Student loans can only stretch so far, luckily you don’t need to break the bank for a wardrobe revamp. Scattered throughout Liverpool are many charity shops, all holding gems just waiting to be discovered and restyled.

Solo or mate date

Liverpool has so many amazing restaurants, but if you want an experience along with your food, visit Farina Lab. You can build your own authentically Italian pasta dish by choosing between a multitude of shapes and sauces they cook in front of you, all using traditional recipes.

It’s great for a light bite or a sit-down meal when your parents come to visit. There’s something on the menu for even the pickiest of eaters!