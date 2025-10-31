Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

2 days ago

While London might be famous for its wild Halloween nights out, there’s a whole load of other fun to be had – the kind that doesn’t include overpriced drinks or losing your mates.

Whether you’re taking a break from booze, or simply looking for something different, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s a list of sober activities you can do to actually remember your Halloween this year.

1. Have a horror movie marathon

Grab a few friends together because this one is going to be traumatic. Get your Halloween-themed snacks going and brace yourself for a night of horror.

Whip up some horror-themed snacks: ‘mummy dogs’ (sausage wrapped messily a thin pastry dough strips) or ‘bloody popcorn’ (popcorn mixed with red food colouring).

Once all the snacks are prepared, choose a film you’ve been to scared to watch alone, and settle in for a night of screaming and bad dreams.

2. Decorate your uni room

It’s spooky season – time for oranges, reds and blacks take over your room. Pumpkins, fairy lights, and creepy decor will get you properly in the spirit.

Grab bits from Tesco’s or Sainsbury’s Halloween sections, or even take a look in Flying Tiger for random decorations you didn’t even know you needed.

3. Pumpkin painting

Carving pumpkins gets too messy. Painting them? Much smarter.

Grab some pumpkins, friends, and paints, then let your inner artist run wild. Make it cute or terrifying, there’s no rules. Not only is this a lot less faff than pumpkin carving, you will also end up with a brand new bedroom decoration that will actually survive the week.

4. Jack the Ripper Walking Tour

Want to walk around Whitechapel to learn about the horrific crimes Jack the Ripper committed? Then this is for you.

This tour costs £20 and takes you around all the locations the serial killer’s victims were murdered. Be warned: you will see the victims autopsies, and even stop by haunted pubs where the ghosts of the past are said to linger. Not for the faint-hearted, but perfect if you like your history served with a side of terror.

5. The London Dungeon

Speaking of terror, the London Dungeon is a classic way to get your blood pumping this Halloween. Be prepared to scream while learning all about London’s dark history.

The dungeons are not just a simple walk-through of gruesome history – it’s full-on interactive terror. Including rides, live actors, and creepy tales, a ticket for just £27 is not one to miss. Located conveniently next to the London eye, so, if you survive, you can reward yourself with a spin on the ferris wheel.

6. Escape rooms

Want to step way out of your comfort zone this Halloween? Try escaping a psychopath’s den, a horror hotel, or stopping Armageddon.

London is packed with terrifying escape rooms: Aim Escape starts at £31, or go to the London’s largest escape room to play “Granny the Horror Escape Game” at Scream Works, costing £42. Enter if you dare…

7. Traitors Live Experience

Want to be traumatised by how good your friends are at lying? Then this one is for you.

At The Traitors Experience in Covent Garden, you’ll backstab, scheme, and fake alliances just like you’re actually on the show – all for £30. The game is running until 31st of January, so book your slot while you still can!

8. London ghost bus tour

See London’s haunted side without taking a single step. Travel through London by bus, touring all of the capital’s creepiest spots and most famous ghost hangouts – an unforgettable experience for the price of £23.

You’ll get spooky stories, eerie views, and a crash course of London’s history – the perfect way to get a sleepless Halloween.

9. Clink Prison Museum

Step inside one of England’s oldest prisons and see how the real criminals did time. For £8.80, you can explore the Clink Prison Museum.

Explore creepy artefacts, test out medieval torture devices, and even step into the original cells. It’s dark, grim, and genuinely unsettling – basically the perfect Halloween activity if you fancy being both terrified and educated.

10. Hampton Court Palace

Fancy spending Halloween in a haunted palace? At Hampton Court, you’ll roam Henry VIII’s ghost-filled halls and take on the chilling ‘Trail of Hell”.

Keep an eye out for infamous spirits (and maybe one of his less fortunate wives). It’s free for all members, £28 for general entry, or £22 if you’re a student who is brave enough to wander the haunted corridors of history.

