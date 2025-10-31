The Tab

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Emira Shpati

London might be famous for its charm, culture and character, but beneath the city’s glamorous surface lurks something more sinister.

Recent research by the Alan Boswell Group shows that there are in fact several London boroughs that have been reported to have high levels of paranormal activity.

Here’s a list of the 10 most haunted spots across London – just in case you’d like your next night out to come with a ghostly guest. Starting at number 10, we’ll work our way down to the spookiest hotspot.

Barnet

Though this unassuming north London borough may seem like your usual suburban area, it has been listed as the tenth most haunted place to live in London.

From eerie pubs, to a headless knight that terrorises Oak Hill Park, Barnet may be your perfect location (if you’re a ghost enthusiast). However if you’re just there to appreciate the nature, maybe avoid late-night dates in the park.

 Newham

This East London borough is said to be haunted by more than just those YouTubers who ambush passersby around Stratford centre for interviews. In fact, two of the most famous paranormal sightings have happened here.

The first: the ghost at the Theatre Royal in Stratford. The second: the mystery of the glowing tomb in the City of London cemetery, Manor House. The latter happens to be the place where two of the victims of Jack the Ripper are buried.

Enfield

Ranked at eighth most haunted spot in London is Enfield (if you can even call it part of London).

It’s hard to feel at ease living here when the area’s most infamous haunting, the Enfield Poltergeist, inspired the plot for The Conjuring 2. The haunting dates back to the 1970s, and while no major supernatural activity has been reported since, the story remains one of London’s most famous ghost tales.

Hammersmith and Fulham

Coming in at number seven, South West London finally gets the spotlight. This one doesn’t come as much surprise considering the borough is home to the historic Fulham Palace, which has a whole list dedicated to the number of ghosts that have haunted its corridors.

You can’t have a haunted London borough without a haunted pub, and Fulham’s Black Lion fits the bill perfectly. It’s said to be haunted by none other than the infamous Hammersmith ghost.

Richmond upon Thames

Richmond might be known for its leafy streets, riverside views, and historic estates, but it’s not all aesthetic charm. This borough has a ghostly side as well.

People have reported seeing ghosts at the historic Hampton Court and the Landon Park Estate, placing Richmond at number six on the ranking. Some residents have even reported seeing spirits wandering through Richmond Park and Bushy Park.

Westminster

Westminster’s place in the top five shouldn’t surprise anyone – it’s been haunted by questionable political decisions for centuries.

Beyond the political ghosts, this historic area is full of real ones: from spirits roaming Westminster Abbey, to wailing ghosts of St. James’s Park. Even inside Parliament, staff have reported strange sightings and sounds – though whether it’s a ghost or just another late-night debate remains unclear.

Southwark

This South East London borough is known for its haunted Clink prison museum, where visitors have reported objects moving on their own and the chilling sensation of unseen presences – perhaps the restless spirits of prisoners once tortured on the same site?

Ghostly sightings have also been reported along the River Thames, where eerie figures are said to drift on passing boats or linger by the water’s edge.

Camden

This is the beloved borough of all UCL students, but perhaps not for much longer. If we tried to cover all of the paranormal activity here, we’d be here all day.

The main reported sightings come from Highgate Cemetery, Camden High Street, and King’s Cross station. One of the most recent cases came from a 15-year old boy who reported seeing ghosts around the station – though thankfully, most spirits spotted on the Underground are said to be harmless.

City of London

It is no surprise that the original heart of the city, before all the other boroughs came along, is the second most haunted parts of London today.

The area even proudly acknowledges its ghostly reputation, with an official website page dedicated to its paranormal past. From the kneeling woman said to haunt St Paul’s Cathedral, to the ghosts that lurk in Liverpool Street Station, every corner is a chance to catch a glimpse of the haunting dead, if you keep an eye out.

Kensington and Chelsea

The top spot goes to this West London borough, packed with more haunted sites than you can count: the infamous Cadogan Hotel, Kensington Palace, and even the Harrods department store, which Justin Timberlake famously hired out to hunt for its ghosts.

Paranormal has also been reported at Knightsbridge Station, where a ghost-like figure was allegedly caught on camera. People have speculated the area’s paranormal track record stems from its underground burial sites, believing it is haunted by ghosts of those who have been buried there.

