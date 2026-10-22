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Let Liverpool cure your autumn blues this October

5pm finishes might leave you feeling gloomy this semester, but Liverpool has everything students need to make the most of this autumn season

Charlotte Price | Guides

The pub is the place to be

Liverpool’s drinking scene is infamously unmatched, and this autumn is the perfect time to explore the cosiest pubs around the city. The Monroe is Duke Street’s answer to a re-imagined 100-year-old Dublin pub where roaring log fireplaces will keep you warm while you sip at pints of Guinness. Ex-church, St Peter’s Tavern is also the perfect shelter from the city’s merciless winds.

Being less than five minutes from one another, these pubs are the perfect start to a cosy pub crawl. Bring your flatmates or course friends and explore these gems.

Get outside

Maybe you fancy braving the autumn wind before sinking back beneath the safety of your duvet. The Royal Albert Docks are the place to be if you want to catch a gorgeous sunset of melting pink and orange. Stroll along the waterfront and maybe you’ll catch the last set of the infamous Beatles busker.

For some greenery, catch the 86 bus down to Sefton Park and watch the changing leaves or take advantage of the Palm House’s free events, including live jazz afternoons.

The beach isn’t just for summer

Feel like venturing out of the city entirely? Take the Mersey rail up to Crosby or Formby for a walk along the coast with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Just don’t forget to wrap up! I’m talking hat, scarf AND gloves, because the wind here is ruthless.

I promise the endless horizon and crashing waves make for an unexpectedly gorgeous autumnal walk to tackle those seasonal blues.

Spend the afternoon in a cozy cafe

Whether you’re a pumpkin spice lover or hater, the season of the pumpkin spice lattes is upon us. Now is the perfect time for a cheeky coffee date between lectures!

Tucked just behind Sefton Park, Lark Lane is the answer to that midday caffeine craving. Press Bros’ sticky toffee coffee beats a pumpkin spice any day.

Show the cinema some love

Tired of mindlessly scrolling through pages of Netflix originals? Pull yourself from the living room sofa and explore Liverpool’s film scene. The city is brimming with offers to satisfy all film-loving students. Odeon’s saver Mondays will leave you with extra cash to spend on the all-important cinema snacks.

Bring your friends and argue over the ending on the walk home or, even better, go alone!

Become a live music lover

Bored of that pres playlist yet? Why not try a bit of live music to kick off your next night out? From warehouses turned quirky gig spaces to underground tunnels, Liverpool has a venue for you.

If you fancy a jazz night, head to Fredericks for a cheeky cocktail (or five) with the best background music. If you’re more into scouting out niche bands, try The Jacaranda – you might even see the first performance of the next Beatles.

But don’t forget to take care of yourself!

It’s important to remember that as the cold creeps in and the nights get darker, it’s essential to prioritise your own mental and physical health. Struck with a nasty case of Freshers’ flu? A couple of nights under a cosy blanket and some comfort TV lined up could do you a world of wonders.

Most importantly, remember to keep checking in with yourself and those around you. If you feel there’s something bigger than the autumn blues affecting you, there is no shame in reaching out.

Charlotte Price | Guides
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