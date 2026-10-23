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love is blind us season 11 cam and aneha talking about her family

Love Is Blind’s Aneha feels viewers ‘misunderstood’ her family’s response to Cam

‘My family and I have always been incredibly accepting’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Aneha Singh from Love Is Blind season 11 took to Instagram to “clarify” what she feels “has been misunderstood” about her family and her relationship with Cam.

In the new batch of episodes on Netflix, Aneha and Cam discussed her apprehension about introducing Cam to her family members. Aneha’s parents chose to keep their distance from Love Is Blind, and so not get very involved with her engagement to Cam.

Aneha’s statement addresses these dynamics. She wrote: “I want to take a moment to clarify something that I feel has been misunderstood. My family and I have always been incredibly accepting of people from all walks of life, regardless of their race, religion or cultural background. Cam being white or not being Hindu was never an issue for me or my family.

Aneha and Cam looking cute together on Love Is Blind (Image via Netflix)

Aneha and Cam looking cute together on Love Is Blind
(Image via Netflix)

“What I was navigating was something much more personal. My family has never met anyone I’ve dated, so the thought of introducing someone to them for the very first time was a significant milestone in my life.”

Aneha explained that she is “incredibly proud” of her heritage, she was looking for a partner who would “embrace” her culture too, and she cherished “how open and receptive [Cam] was to learning about [her] culture”.

“Those conversations were never about exclusion,” Aneha continued, “They came from a place of love, respect and wanting to bring two worlds together.”

She concluded: “I understand that sharing my story on television opens me up to different interpretations and opinions. But I hope people can recognise that cultural pride does not equate to prejudice, and that navigating these conversations does not mean rejecting someone for being different.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Aneha Singh (@anehahaha)

Aneha has previously spoken about how her relationship with her parents impacted her experience of Love Is Blind. She told Tudum: “I don’t really like sharing stuff specifically about my family necessarily because it’s their business.

“I’ve only recently got to a point with my mum, for example, where I could even talk about boys. Up until this experience, I don’t even think she ever thought I’d kiss a boy … It’s a big jump [for her family], going from not even thinking I’ve kissed a boy to [me] getting married.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: MAFS Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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