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Love Is Blind’s Aneha and Cam break down what they actually like about each other

‘He just looked completely different from what I was thinking’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The Boston-based cast of Love Is Blind season 11 do not appear to be particularly loved-up. Never mind whether love is blind, some of these couples don’t seem to even like each other. In the episodes on Netflix, we’ve seen much more of Aneha and Cam bicker than we’ve seen them share cute moments. So, what drew Aneha and Cam to each other? Why did they bother getting engaged? Aneha and Cam have outlined what they saw in each other on Love Is Blind.

The main reason Cam seemed taken with Aneha in the early episodes of Love Is Blind was that she tolerated his “dad jokes” slightly better than the other women. Aneha insists his sense of humour wasn’t the only thing she liked about him. She told Tudum: “He does joke around a lot, but if you just peel back some of the layers, he was able to tell me about his past and his family. I wanted someone with humility who didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in their mouth.”

Aneha found Cam easy to talk to, and felt he created “a safe environment for me to share things that I don’t really like to talk about”.

She also liked that Cam broke up with Malaine in order to focus on her. “I am someone who needs lots of reassurance vocally. And he gave me that.”

Aneha and Cam’s first face-to-face meeting on Love Is Blind was noticeably awkward. They didn’t kiss, and Aneha started offering Cam fashion advice. Aneha has now admitted she didn’t fancy him at first sight. Woah, who’d have thought?!

love is blind netflix aneha and cam

Ah, the happy couple
(Image via Netflix)

“He just looked completely different from what I was thinking. Was I initially 100 per cent attracted to him? No, I’m not going to sugarcoat that. But I fell in love with this man talking to him and accepted his proposal. He’s so beautiful on the inside, and attraction can grow.”

Aw. Well, I guess we’ll have to wait for the next batch of Love Is Blind episodes to see whether it does.

Cam hasn’t gushed over Aneha to quite the same extent. Although, he does seem to have liked the conversations he had with Aneha in the pods. He told Tudum: “I started to picture and formulate a life with her that I really enjoyed.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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